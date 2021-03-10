Disney CEO Bob Chapek has, in a roundabout way, addressed Gina Carano's firing from The Mandalorian. Carano had been playing the character Cara Dune in the live-action Star Wars show through its first two seasons. And the character had become quite popular. However, following some social media activity that was deemed "abhorrent and unacceptable" by Lucasfilm, the actor was let go and will no longer be a part of the franchise. Now, Chapek has weighed in on the topic.

The annual Disney shareholder meeting recently took place. During the Q&A portion, someone decided to ask Bob Chapek about the Gina Carano situation. The shareholder suggested that Disney has a "Black List" that pertains to certain performers who could be defined as conservative politically. Gina Carano, he seemed to suggest, was put on this list for her political beliefs. Bob Chapek, in response, said the following.

"I don't see Disney as really characterizing itself as left-leaning or right-leaning. Yet, instead, standing for values that are universal: values of respect, values of decency, values of integrity and values of inclusion. We seek to have only, not how we operate, but the content that we make reflective of the rich diversity of the world that we live in. And I think that's a world that we all should live in, in harmony and peace."

Bob Chapek, rather than address the situation head-on, decided to take the broad approach. He lays out, as head of the company, what he believes Disney stands for. Disney and Lucasfilm did not make this a political issue when the statement was released regarding Gina Carano's employment status. Rather, it had to do with the specific nature of Carano's post, which likened being a conservative in the modern day to being Jewish during the Holocaust. Chapek suggests that Carano's statements on social media did not reflect the values of the company.

Many questions remain when it comes to the future of Cara Dune. The character was expected to be a huge part of Star Wars in the future. Not only in The Mandalorian season 3, but the spin-off Rangers of the New Republic as well. Several of the Disney+ shows are building to an untitled event series, and it stands to reason Cara Dune would have factored into that project as well. Lucasfilm can either recast the role and bring in a new actor, or avoid the topic of Cara Dune altogether from here on out. There are pros and cons to either path. Disney and/or Lucasfilm have not yet indicated what they plan to do.

Currently, The Book of Boba Fett is in production. The upcoming series is set to debut in December. The Mandalorian season 3 is expected to begin filming in April. Assuming Cara Dune is, or perhaps was, going to appear, recasting would need to take place sooner rather than later. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the situation are made available. Audio of the Disney shareholder meeting can be found in its entirety at TheWaltDisneyCompany.com.