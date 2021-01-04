The Mandalorian is reportedly coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in California and Florida. The hit Disney+ series has single-handedly revitalized the Star Wars franchise, thanks to two wildly popular seasons. The sequel trilogy proved to be heavily divisive over the course of four years and many fans were beginning to wonder what was going to come next. When it was announced that Jon Favreau was teaming up with Dave Filoni for the first live-action Star Wars TV series, there were not a lot of expectations from fans.

Now, The Mandalorian has been hailed for being the type of Star Wars storytelling that a lot of fans had been looking for. Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, aka the Child, has turned into the new face of the franchise, so it makes sense that Disneyland and Walt Disney World are looking to update Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge for the future. There have even been reports that the parks are looking to remove Kylo Ren's ship in favor of a life-size Razor Crest, which unfortunately, did not survive The Mandalorian season 2.

As of this writing, everything within Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge takes place between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, which means that The Mandalorian characters would be a bit out of place at the Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu. The events of The Force Awakens take place roughly 30 years after Return of the Jedi, which is about 25 years after the events of the Disney+ series. For some fans, it could be weird to mix the timelines up like that, unless they reverse engineer things from a time traveling perspective, thanks to the World Between Worlds.

As for whether or not time travel through the World Between Worlds will be introduced in The Mandalorian or shows like Ahsoka, that is unclear at the moment. However, that could be one way in which Disneyland and Disney World integrate Din Djarin and Grogu. In addition to Djarin and Grogu, it is believed that characters like Boba Fett and Bo Katan will be walking around Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge too. Disney may decide to do away with the inclusive world that they created at their theme parks and just open it all up to Star Wars characters of all eras without explanation, which would likely be just fine with a lot of fans.

As of this writing, Walt Disney World in Florida is open, along with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Disneyland in Anaheim California has been shut down for nearly an entire year and there are no signs of reopening any time soon, thanks to the public health crisis. Work is still being done on the Avengers Campus, which means that the theme park could possibly begin on integrating The Mandalorian. The Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge news was first reported by the Disney Dish with Jim Hill Podcast.