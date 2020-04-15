Fans of The Mandalorian are in luck. Disney has announced a new documentary series that will offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at the live-action Star Wars show, which will be making its debut on Disney+ on May 4. Rather fittingly, that happens to be the unofficial holiday known as Star Wars Day. This eight-episode series can help fill the void before season 2 arrives this fall.

Pull back the curtain on #TheMandalorian. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-episode documentary series, starts streaming on May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/wuCYVDogPE — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 15, 2020

Titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, episodes will debut on Disney+ every Friday. Executive producer Jon Favreau, along with members of the cast and crew, will share an unprecedented look at the making of the series, which made its debut in November 2019 and quickly became a massive hit, in no small part thanks to Baby Yoda. Each chapter explores a different facet of the show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau. In a statement, Favreau had this to say about it.

"Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season One. We had a great experience making the show and we're looking forward to sharing it with you."

Topics that will be covered include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas's Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series' groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show's practical models, effects, and creatures. The creative influences, the score and connections to Star Wars characters and props from elsewhere within a galaxy far, far away will also be given a closer look in the series.

Documentaries have been a big part of the franchise for a long time, as the various home video releases of the movies over the years have included behind-the-scenes looks at the development process. This is something the Disney era of Lucasfilm has handled particularly well. The Director and the Jedi, for example, which covered the making of The Last Jedi, was viewed as a great movie all on its own, not just a supplemental Blu-ray extra. One can hope the same can be said for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

This is one of the first major announcements that has come for Star Wars Day this year. Unfortunately, with social distancing orders still in place throughout the country, public events will be limited this year. But this will give fans something to enjoy collectively.

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian season 2 is well underway and is expected to arrive on Disney+ sometime in October, though no premiere date has been firmed up. Plot details are largely being kept under wraps, but reports have suggested Rosario Dawson will be starring as Ahsoka Tano, which will mark the character's live-action debut. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.