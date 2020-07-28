Mando and Baby Yoda are set to have a big night at the Emmys. The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series, earned a massive 15 nominations at the upcoming awards show, including a surprise nod for Outstanding Drama Series. This serves as a huge win for Disney+, which launched last year. It also helps to further cement the show as a huge hit heading into season 2, which is set to debut this fall.

Aside from its Outstanding Drama Series nomination, The Mandalorian was nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance, Production Design for Narrative Program (half-hour), Cinematography for Single Camera (half-hour), Fantasy/sci-fi costumes, single-camera Picture editing for a drama series (three nominations), Prosthetic make-up, music composition, guest actor in a drama series (Giancarlo Esposito), sound-editing in a comedy/drama half-hour series (two nominations), outstanding special visual effects, and stunt coordination for a drama series, limited series or movie. Taikia Waititi, who directed the season finale, was nominated for voicing IG-11.

The Mandalorian is a newcomer in the Outstanding Drama Series category. The show joins returning nominees Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Killing Eve, Ozark, Stranger Things and Succession. HBO's Watchmen leads the pack overall with 26 nominations, though it missed out on a nod in the drama series category. It is followed by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), Ozark (18), Succession (18), The Mandalorian (15), Schitt's Creek (15), Saturday Night Live (15) and The Crown (13).

This is not the first time that Star Wars has been honored at the Emmys. The animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars has won several Daytime Emmys during its run. Additionally, ABC scored nominations for The Ewok Adventure, aka Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure, and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, a pair of made-for-TV Star Wars movies that aired in 1984 and 1985, respectively. Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: Resistance also earned nominations during their runs.

But The Mandalorian is the first ever live-action Star Wars TV show. Not only that, it comes at a time when streaming services are beginning to dominate the small screen, with everyone looking to compete with Netflix. The fact that Disney was able to leverage one of its biggest franchises into a major awards season contender is no small thing. Especially since other live-action Star Wars shows, such as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and a Rogue One prequel, are coming down the pipeline as well. The Mandalorian season 2, meanwhile, is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ in October.

Netflix led all other platforms with a staggering 160 nominations in total, setting a record previously held by HBO with 137 nominations in 2019. HBO had the second-most nominations with 107. Rounding out the top five were NBC (47), ABC (36) and FX (33). Disney, it's worth noting, also owns FX thanks to the merger with Fox last year. The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The show will be broadcast, Sunday, September 20 on ABC. This news comes to us via Emmys.com.

