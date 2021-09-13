While fans await the third season of The Mandalorian, the second season has started its raid on the Emmys, winning three awards at the Creative Arts Emmys ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony next week. The Mandalorian added to an epic launch of Emmy week for Disney, with WandaVision also picking up its first awards on the technical side of things. Focusing on behind the camera work, the Creative Arts Emmy's see honors going to the crews that make the onscreen magic possible, and lead the way to the main awards next Sunday.

The Madalorian took home Emmy awards for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Sound Mixing For a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour). While what happens behind the scenes and how that is honored is not exactly a sign of how well the on screen actors, directors and writers will fare, Disney must have high expectations for both The Mandalorian and WandaVision, which took awards in production design and also in costume, to do pretty well in a week's time.

The Mandalorian was an instant hit when it arrived on Disney+, and the second season managed to pave the way for both the spin off series The Book of Boba Fett and also saw the unexpected return of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in its season finale. Season three of the show is now thought to be arriving on Disney+ sometime in later in 2022 having just finished principle photography, and it has been suggested that the show will be taking a step back the feel of the first season now that season two has elaborated on the work of Mando.

Stuntman Brendan Wayne spoke on a recent Star Wars Sessions podcast episode, and commented, ""I think we've introduced the world in which Mando exists now. Not that there aren't going to be new things, I'm sure... I think there will be a lot less introductions, and a lot more going back towards the first season of delving deeper into the character and things like that I think. Have I read one script? No. Have I heard some things? Sure. So I'm guessing. But I can tell you this. If anyone's going to be able to continue telling a story, it's Jon [Favreau]. And raising the stakes? It's Jon."

While there is a long wait for The Mandalorian to return, fans can expect to see The Book of Boba Fett bring back that fan-favorite this Christmas when the spin-off series airs. Many fans are awaiting a trailer for the series, which has been rumored to be arriving on Disney+ Day on November 12th. The special day when Disney showcase their upcoming slate of programs coming to the platform is expected to bring new announcements and footage about many of the Marvel and Star Wars related projects that are coming in the next six months, with The Book of Boba Fett being an obvious choice, along with Marvel's Hawkeye, considering both series arrive before the end of the year.