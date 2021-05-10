Gina Carano might be out from her role in The Mandalorian, but the brass at Disney would still like to see her win an Emmy for her performance. Previously, Carano played Cara Dune in the Star Wars show's first two seasons, and it seems likely she would have returned for season 3. That changed earlier this year when Carano was publicly fired from the series based on controversial social media posts shared by the actress and former mixed martial artist.

At the time, Carano's firing generated widespread controversy. Many supported Disney's decision in letting her go, while others criticized the move as an act of "cancel culture." Either way, Disney still seems keen on having Gina Carano pick up an Emmy for her final performance as Cara Dune. On the recent "For Your Consideration" marketing materials for Disney's Emmy Awards push this year, Carano is listed as the only name under the Supporting Actress category.

Let’s hope the Emmy’s nominate @ginacarano for supporting actress! pic.twitter.com/YmuGW0icau — We Love Gina Carano 🕯 (@istandwithGina) May 10, 2021

Pedro Pascal also makes the list for Lead Actor, with Giancarlo Esposito and Temuera Morrison listed for Supporting Actor. A slew of guest actors are also named, which includes Omid Abtahi, Richard Ayoade, Michael Biehn, Bill Burr, Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill, Diana Lee Inosanto, Simon Kassianides, John Leguizamo, Timothy Olyphant, Misty Rosas, Katee Sackhoff, Horatio Sanz, Amy Sedaris, Mercedes Varnado, Carl Weathers, Titus Welliver, and Ming-Na Wen.

It wasn't long before Carano found new work after her Mandalorian firing. Conservative political commentator and internet personality Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire announced almost immediately afterward that he was teaming up with Carano for a new movie project. The deal will see Carano developing her own movie, though details on what it's about haven't been revealed.

"The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams - to develop and produce my own film - come true," Carano told Deadline in February. "I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can't cancel us if we don't let them."

"We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left," Shapiro also said. "This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob."

Shapiro added: "We're eager to bring Gina's talent to Americans who love her, and we're just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep cancelling those who think differently, they'll just be helping us build the Xwing to take down their Death Star."

The Mandalorian will be back for a third season, but that won't include Carano's presence. Meanwhile, the first two seasons of the series can currently be streamed on Disney+. There's no word yet on when Carano's movie developed with Shapiro will be released. This news arrives via ComicBook.com.