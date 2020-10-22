Star Wars fans have been asking for a standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi series for a very long time, and they are finally due to get it courtesy of Disney+. While we await more details about the series, returning actor Ewan McGregor has now revealed that he has already undergone in-costume camera tests as the legendary Jedi master. On the set of the hugely popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian with Obi-Wan director Deborah Chow, no less.

"I walked into the dressing room. There were my beige cloaks and my belts and boots...It was my old costume. It was amazing! I'm very excited- I really am very excited about it... We've been talking about doing (the series) for four, five, maybe more years... I'm excited about the fact that it's a series as opposed to a movie. It gives us more space. And I'm mainly excited because of The Mandalorian series which I thought was really good."

McGregor's excitement over playing Obi-Wan has always been evident, and it's good to see that that zeal for the long-gestating project has not dwindled over the years. The actor has not worn Jedi robes for about 15 years (on screen at least, who knows what he does in private) following the release of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, so it's no surprise that he should be so excited to see his old Jedi garms. Star Wars fans everywhere are no doubt already getting chills just thinking about McGregor once again donning his hooded cloak and igniting his lightsaber.

The much-desired Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been dogged with difficulties over the years, with a recent rumor circulating that the idea had been cancelled altogether. Thankfully this turned out not to be true, with rumored details regarding the direction of the series slowly leaking onto the internet.

A recent casting call for two child actors to play a pair of "precocious" twins, which, this being Star Wars, can only be Luke and Leia, suggests that Disney has found a way to include the children of Darth Vader, with Vader himself also rumored to appear. Reportedly, Darth Vader will be attempting to track down his old mentor and friend in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which, if true, should provide an emotionally charged journey for the exiled Jedi.

Ewan McGregor has also recently offered some insight into the show, as well as reflecting on the backstage dilemmas saying, "The scripts are really good. I saw 90% of the writing and I really liked it. All this bullsh-t about creative differences and all that stuff, none of it is true. We just pushed the dates ... last episode, [Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker] came out, everyone had more time to read the stuff that had been written, and they felt that they wanted to do more work on it."

The Mandalorian and Better Call Saul's Deborah Chow is set to direct the series, which should hopefully hit Disney+ sometime in 2022. As for the further adventures of Pedro Pascal's enigmatic bounty hunter and his even more enigmatic companion Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian season 2 is scheduled to be released very soon on October 30th. This comes to us courtesy of the Happy Sad Confused! Podcast.