While new Star Wars projects seem to be coming left, right, and center, at Disney+, with Andor currently in production, The Book of Boba Fett having just wrapped this week and a third season of The Mandalorian arriving next year, it is the long awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor reprising his Jedi master role that some just cannot wait to see.

The Mandalorian star, Pedro Pascal, recently joined McGregor on an episode of Variety's Actors on Actors series, in which it was revealed that it was the hit series that made McGregor love Star Wars again. It is sixteen years since the Scottish actor last played the role of Obi-Wan, and while many are eagerly awaiting his new appearances, it was the current hot Star Wars spin-off that he wanted to heap praise on.

"It pulled me back into the Star Wars world, The Mandalorian series, in a way I didn't expect. It blew me away how much I loved it," Ewan McGregor said. Pascal commented, "The first thing that I noticed when I started meeting with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni was that they were finding a way to totally realize their love of Star Wars, all of our love for Star Wars. And so, creatively to step into something, it just felt so safe. It was so clear to me that they knew what they were doing, starting with their heart being in the right place - and doing it with a lot of love."

"I just came directly from our set on the Kenobi series, and I'm working with so many of your crew from The Mandalorian," McGregor added. "In fact, Deborah Chow is directing all of our series, and I know she directed episodes of your first season. I'm having such an amazing time down there with that incredible technology, and not being in front of too much green screen and blue screen."

McGregor went on to discuss his experience working on the Star Wars prequels, and how pretty much 90% of what they did was shot with green and blue screen everywhere. Talking about how technology has changed massively in the last two decades, he said this.

"I like it. It's like the beginning of Hollywood. It's almost like when they had three-sided sets all in a row, and a bunch of guys with windup cameras, and you would just go from one stage to the other, one background to the other. Well, we're doing sort of the same thing, except just the background changes instead of the stage. I'm excited about it because I feel like anything's possible now. That you can invent stuff, interiors or exteriors that don't exist in the real world, and put us into that environment. And also, you don't have to fly ever. I mean, traveling has been great for the first 30 years of my career, but now I just want to stay at home. I just want to drive to work and drive home from work. I want a proper job."

The Obi-Wan Kenobi cast sees the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, along with fellow returnees Joe Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, as well as newcomers to the franchise such as Indira Varmer, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson and Benny Safdie. Deborah Chow will direct the entire series, which sits in the Star Wars time line half way between the events of Revenge of The Sith and the original Star Wars. This news originated at Variety.