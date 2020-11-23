When last we saw Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu, he was being propelled through a window while being electrocuted by Emperor Palpatine. A new fan theory supports the idea that Mace Windu actually survived his epic clash with Palpatine. Not only that, this theory posits the idea that Samuel L. Jackson will be making his return to the Star Wars universe in an upcoming episode of The Mandalorian Season 2. This has been coupled with mass speculation that another iconic Jedi is also going to be making a cameo appearance, as a leaked episode title suggests Jedi Master Luke Skywalker will return, as played by Mark Hamill.

Yes, both of these Star Wars fan theories are catching some traction, even though there is no proof that Mace Windu will return to swing his lightsaber again. Nor that Mark Hamill wants anything else to do with the Star Wars universe after publicly complaining about the fate of Luke Skywalker in The Force Awakens Trilogy. There is no indication that Samuel Jackson is set to make any kind of future appearance anywhere in the ongoing Star Wars franchise, but that hasn't stopped fans from forming theories on how both of these Master Jedi could return.

The Mandalorian Season 2 has been dropping new episodes every Thursday night at midnight since Halloween, and fans are gearing up to watch Chapter 13 soon enough, with many believing that Ahsoka Tano will be making her long-awaited debut in live action as played by Rosario Dawson. The leaked title for this upcoming episode is 'The Jedi'. Though quite a few people believe Jon Favreau and his creative team are about to throw a major curve ball, and that the Jedi indicated in the title is not Ahsoka, but either Luke Skywalker or Mace Windu.

The first theory regarding Mace Windu is not exactly new. Many have long suspected that Mace Windu lived after being electrified and shot through that window by Palpatine. Mace Windu's body was never recovered, and the fact that both Boba Fett and Darth Maul died crueler fates only to later be resurrected means anything is possible. The latest Star Wars fan theory believes Mace Windu landed on his feet and soon after went into hiding, fighting the Empire from the shadows. Some believe he did this under the disguise of a Mandalorian's helmet. Which isn't going to make Mando very happy.

It is believed that the fate of Baby Yoda, officially known as The Child, is intertwined with Mace Windu's life after Revenge of the Sith, and both Samuel L. Jackson and George Lucas claim that Mace did live. The theory believes that it will be Mace Windu that unlocks the Child's full potential.

Moving onto Luke Skywalker, Redditor u/TheMediocreCritic theorizes that when Mando meets Ahsoka Tano, she will take him to Dagobah, believing Master Yoda is still alive. After arriving on the planet, which hasn't been seen on screen since Return of the Jedi in 1983, they will discover Yoda is dead after running into Luke Skywalker. The theory goes onto say that Luke may help Ahsoka in training The Child in the ways of the force while giving Mando pointers on defeating Moff Gideon.

It is also theorized that Ahsoka will give Luke Skywalker new insight into his father, Anakin Skywalker, before he turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader, since she was his Padawan and knew him during The Clone Wars.

The downside to this particular Star Wars theory is that Mark Hamill has aged out of the role of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian timeline, though they could utilized the de-aging technology we've seen in the MCU and Rogue One. Others are further theorizing that Sebastian Stan could step in and take over the role of Luke Skywalker, though he's probably been too busy shooting The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for this to be plausible. There is also the fact that Luke Skywalker never brings up the existence of The Child in the Disney sequel trilogy. So in all likelihood the pair never met.

It's unlikely that either Luke Skywalker or Mace Windu will show up in The Mandalorian Season 2. But they do make for good theories and its fun to wonder what if. Chapter 13 of The Mandalorian will debut this Thursday at Midnight. So don't get too sleepy eating all that Turkey, you don't want to miss it.