As The Mandalorian Season 2's ultimate finale inches closer, more and more theories about Baby Yoda's fate are sprouting up. It is obvious that either Mando will save him with the aid of his Disney's version of the Suicide Squad or The Child sitting on the seeing stone in the Jedi Temple wasn't just a narrative tool to allow Moff Gideon to nab him. As chances are that a Jedi definitely became aware of his presence, many are speculating that it's Luke Skywalker. But if it's indeed him, given Star Wars history, it won't bode well for the little guy.

[Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian Season 2]

In Episode 5, "The Tragedy," sh*t actually hit the fan i.e., Moff Gideon finally snatched away Baby Yoda and bombed Mando's Razor Crest. But before events really took a turn for the worse for the bounty hunter, he had managed to follow Ahsoka Tano instructions- to reach the Jedi Temple on the planet Tython and place Grogu on the seeing stone. In a matter of seconds, he went into a trance-like state, with a blue Force-field surrounding him and going up high in the sky.

He continued meditating even as Mando first fought off Boba Fett and then the wave of Stormtroopers, only to let down the shield at the wrong moment thus giving a group of menacing Dark troopers the chance to sweep him away to Moff Gideon. But Mando is not the one to give up- he has geared enough forces and is already headed for his nemesis' ship.

While Mando has conveniently forgotten how the seeing stone was supposed to work, fans have not and theories have been cropping up about the high chances of the bounty hunter coming face-to-face with a Jedi in his rescue-Grogu mission. But a new fan theory on TikTok sketches out a tragic fate for Baby Yoda which scaringly sounds too accurate and fits in the set-in-stone Star Wars's history, if according to recent speculations the Jedi that turns up is indeed a young Luke Skywalker.

Luke Skywalker's arrival means Grogu has no future

For the sake of the argument, let's clarify the timeline The Mandalorian is set in. Series creator Jon Favreau has clearly stated that The Mandalorian is set five year after the Empire's defeat in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. This is the time during which details of Luke's whereabouts and activities are a little murky but it is known that soon, he will make the fateful decision of starting his Jedi Academy in order to train a new generation of Jedi during the New Republic Era.

So, if he is the one that appears in the upcoming Season 2 finale to save Baby Yoda, he will ultimately become the mentor Mando wants for his little buddy and teach him how to properly use the Force. As he will be soon opening the Jedi Academy, it is obvious that Baby Yoda will be inducted into the same, but with dire consequences.

Joining Luke's Jedi Academy means that Baby Yoda will be subjected to a tragic fate that he has already barely escaped once i.e., being slaughtered by Anakin Skywalker who had gone to the Dark Side. We all know how Ben Solo will fall into the footsteps of his grandfather, the powerful Jedi master who turned into the formidable Darth Vader, and will also go on a rampage to destroy the last traces of the Jedi order. This includes destroying Luke's Jedi training temple and committing the horrifying act of killing all his students. So, if Baby Yoda does wind up being whisked away by Luke, he will be mercilessly killed by the "Jedi Killer" in a few years.

Though it's a scary future to imagine, it would neatly explain why a powerful Force-wielder like Grogu was not even mentioned during the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Judging by Yoda's role in the rise and fall of the Empire as well as the prominence given to Grogu, his presence during the multiple face-offs with Kylo Ren's terror reign and the resurrected Emperor Palpatine is a must. But he is strangely missing from all the action which makes the above-mentioned theory all the more plausible at least until The Mandalorian establishes a reason for Grogu's glaring absence in the said future events. You can check out the theory put out by the TikTok user, here.