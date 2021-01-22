Second unit director on The Mandalorian Sam Hargrave says having George Lucas on the set was like a real-life visit from Yoda. Lucas may have sold Star Wars and all of Lucasfilm to Disney, but he still cares a lot about what he created. That's why he has shown up on the set of various projects over the years, including Solo and The Mandalorian. When he does decide to make an appearance, it's a big deal for the cast and crew.

Sam Hargrave recently recalled the time when George Lucas turned up at The Mandalorian set. "I was there but, I mean, I was working on another stage," Hargrave says. "But I did pass through, and I saw him there. He was actually - you would've thought that the real Yoda had showed up. I mean, he kind of did." Lucas is pretty much the real-life Yoda, since he is the one who created him, along with the Star Wars franchise as a whole.

Sam Hargrave went on to talk further about the day George Lucas came by, noting, "But there was more people there that day than any other day on any other, you know, episode of the whole season. That was as if you were at Comic-Con on the stage where he was. It was crazy." The Mandalorian has been praised by longtime fans for having the same feel as something that George Lucas would have done back in the late 1970s or early 1980s, thanks to the care that goes into making each episode, which includes a lot of Easter Eggs that go all the way back to the original trilogy.

Part of the reason The Mandalorian has that George Lucas feel is the fact because of Dave Filoni. The two worked together closely for a number of years and Filoni just seems to have a knack for knowing what Lucas would, or would not do. In an interview from over the summer, Filoni was asked whether or not Lucas has offered any feedback. He had this to say.

"Not a tremendous amount. We talk about other stuff. When I talk with him, I like to get more knowledge. He'll give me some reminders, especially before I shoot something, about how many setups I should try to get in a day, and I might rack his brain for certain things about how to cover a scene. He's been very complimentary. I think he's enjoyed the show, and he said once [that] now he gets to watch it as a fan and watch it as a viewer. My job is to bring that knowledge forward and pass on what I've learned from him in every discipline to Jon [Favreau] and to the creative departments."

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have created a whole new world with The Mandalorian, which is now going off in other directions. The Book of Boba Fett is one of the new spin-offs, along with the Ahsoka series, which Filoni is currently working on. The franchise is expanding with some fan-favorite characters, who have since met up with Din Djarin and Baby Grogu. As for how everything will work out, Star Wars fans have faith in Filoni and Favreau, thanks to their respect of George Lucas. You can check out the interview with Sam Hargrave above, thanks to the Collider YouTube channel.