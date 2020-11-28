Star Wars fans are once again angry with the Child. Season 2 of The Mandalorian has given fans a better idea about who the Child really is, which isn't always on the positive side of the spectrum. Eating Frog Lady's eggs caused a huge backlash against the little green guy, though it has started to die down, thanks to new information about the character. There are SPOILERS for The Mandalorian season 2 below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Ahsoka Tano showed up in The Mandalorian Chapter 13 and delivered quite a lot of information. She announced the Child's real name (Grogu), along with some of his history. Tano says, "At the end of the Clone Wars when the Empire rose to power, he was hidden. Someone took him from the Temple. Then his memory becomes... dark. He seemed lost. Alone." This new info has more than a few Star Wars fans wondering if the Child was in the temple when Anakin Skywalker killed all of the Younglings in Revenge of the Sith.

Memes have already been created showing the Child in the Temple with Anakin Skywalker, and fans are wondering why he chose to abandon the doomed younglings. We don't know if the Child was actually at the aforementioned temple, but people are still running with the joke and sharing it on social media, where it is getting a lot of attention. However, even if the Child was at the temple when his fellow younglings were murdered by Anakin Skywalker, he was a lot smaller than his former friends. Also, his Force powers might not have been at their best at that time.

Even after all of the jokes, Star Wars fans are wondering about the blank spot in the Child's memory. Many are under the assumption that something pretty dark happened at that point in his life, which has been hinted at more than once. In addition, we've already seen some of that darkness when the Child was obtained and experimented on in The Mandalorian season 1. It appears that Moff Gideon wants some of the elements that make up the Force and believes he can get them through the Child.

With The Mandalorian season 2 already delivering a ton of new information, fans are now wondering what is next for Mando and Grogu. We already know that a Jedi Temple will be visited next, which will allow Grogu to make his own decision about following the Force path, or staying with his new family. For now, Star Wars fans are just getting used to saying Grogu instead of the Child or Baby Yoda, while also trying to figure out some more about his backstory. You can head over to the official Disney+ app to stream season 2 of The Mandalorian and then check out some reactions to Grogu being around in Revenge of the Sith below.

Baby Yoda when Anakin came to the Jedi Temple to kill the foundlings... #Grogu#TheMandalorianpic.twitter.com/9TggTj0DKt — Florida Stanley (@FSUEsquire) November 27, 2020

cw // mando spoilers

-

baby yoda watching the other younglings get kebabed by anakin from the jedi temple vents pic.twitter.com/abYbOeJrm1 — dee (@vaderotj) November 27, 2020

Anakin: *walks into a room full of younglings with his lightsaber activated*

Baby Yoda (Grogu):#mandalorianpic.twitter.com/o7eww3SCuj — yes (@overrated4skin) November 27, 2020

Wow, can't believe I missed Baby Yoda hiding from Anakin this whole time!#TheMandalorian#Grogupic.twitter.com/R0digO4z5T — Harri Elmer (@HarriElmer) November 27, 2020

baby yoda rly told all these younglings “y’all be easy” and DIPPED #TheMandalorianpic.twitter.com/Q4Csnsb6B8 — grogu stan account (@lilrashizzle) November 27, 2020

Grogu leaving the Jedi temple while Anakin was killing the younglings #TheMandalorianpic.twitter.com/yC9vhz1lnG — Grogu's mom (@KhadidjaGaniou) November 27, 2020

baby yoda hiding from anakin when he was murking all the younglings #TheMandalorianpic.twitter.com/eHvDOcwJo2 — hay (@mcuwaititi) November 27, 2020

Grogu pushing past all the other younglings when Anakin shows up to the Jedi temple pic.twitter.com/1CJX2w9KDi — Thanks a lot Rachel, thanks a lot 🔌 (@alex_mallender) November 27, 2020