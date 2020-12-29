How many seasons of The Mandalorian are we going to get? That remains up in the air for the time being. Star Pedro Pascal doesn't know, or at the very least, he isn't sharing that information right now. However long the live-action Star Wars show ends up running for, Pascal says that it will be an issue of quality over quantity.

Pedro Pascal is currently promoting his new movie Wonder Woman 1984, which is out in theaters and on HBO Max. During a recent interview, he was asked how much more fans can expect beyond The Mandalorian season 2. There is no definitive answer right now but for Pascal, as long as they can keep the quality up to the standard that has been set, they can keep the train on the tracks. Here's what he had to say about it.

"No idea, I have no idea. Because I think that quality is always gonna override quantity. So as long as it's staying at this incredible standard to which it is at, it's more a matter of that than anything else."

One of the best things that The Mandalorian has going for it, from a business perspective, is how roundly loved it is. Whereas the Star Wars sequel trilogy, particularly The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, proved to be divisive, The Mandalorian has seemingly united the fanbase under one roof. There are not a lot of people running around bashing the show. Preserving that could be an asset to the franchise for years to come. We know for sure that season 3 is already in the works, and there has possibly been talk of season 4. But nothing is certain beyond that point.

What we know for sure is that Lucasfilm and Disney are already capitalizing on the show's success in other ways. Star Wars is expanding in a huge way over on Disney+ with a tidal wave of new shows coming down the pipeline. Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, The Acolyte, Visions and The Book of Boba Fett, as well as the animated series The Bad Batch, are all on the way. Yes, movies like Rogue Squadron are still happening as well but The Mandalorian has cemented TV as the future of the franchise, at least for the time being.

As for when we are going to see The Mandalorian season 3, there will be a bit more of a wait this time around. After that epic season 2 finale, it was revealed that The Book of Boba Fett will arrive on Disney+ in December 2021. The show is in production now, with Mando set to get back in the saddle after filming wraps on Boba Fett's solo series. Whether or not Baby Yoda returns is up in the air, given what happened in the finale. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. You can check out the full interview clip from the Entertainment Tonight YouTube channel.