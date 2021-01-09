The Mandalorian season 2 has come to an end, but a fan-made stop-motion LEGO video offers a brand-new adventure for Din Djarin. The LEGO version of the bounty hunter is out tracking a new target, who he'll have to bring in "built or broke." Not a lot of Star Wars fans expected a much from the mysterious Disney+ show when it was first announced, especially since there weren't any familiar characters in it. However, that all changed as soon as the first episode premiered.

Now, fans are being treated to an epic new LEGO stop-motion video, which almost looks like it came from Lucasfilm. The Mandalorian fan-made video isn't even 4 minutes long, but it packs a lot of action, and even some humor, into that short amount of time. There are plenty of familiar faces from the Star Wars universe, along with some new creations for fans to spot, including Grogu, who shows up at the very end to help Din Djarin out of a bind. The excellent video was created by YouTuber Forrest, who used his infant daughter to give Baby Grogu his voice.

The Mandalorian LEGO adventures probably won't be heading to Disney+ any time soon, at least in this form. The violence is rather graphic and some of the aliens are partaking in some drinking and smoking, with a few seen overindulging. With that being said, it would not be surprising to see Lucasfilm capitalize on the popularity of the show and collaborate with LEGO for some future official animated adventures. There are already plenty of official LEGO The Mandalorian merchandise and Star Wars fans would more than likely embrace some further adventures that are more on the lighthearted side.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni created the first live-action Star Wars show with The Mandalorian. It instantly became a massive hit and will no longer be the only live-action TV series for the franchise. Late last year, Lucasfilm and Disney officially announced the Ahsoka series, a Lando series, and Rangers of the New Republic, along with the previously announced Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi series. If that wasn't enough, Filoni and Favreau are also bringing The Book of Boba Fett to the fans this December.

The world of Star Wars is expanding on Disney+ and the big screen. While there is a lot on the way, there is a lot of excitement amongst fans, thanks to the success of The Mandalorian. The Book of Boba Fett will come out before season 3 of the original series, which means fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to see what Din Djarin and crew are up to in the future. While we wait to see, you can check out the LEGO adventure above, thanks to the ForrestFire101 YouTube channel. Make sure to check out some more of the content creator's other videos that are equally as great while you're there.