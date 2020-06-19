Mark Hamill has a secret cameo in The Mandalorian season 1. It's really strange that more Star Wars fans didn't pick up on it. Hamill has been using his voice talents for decades now and is considered by many comic book fans to be one of the best versions of the Joker ever. He collaborated with Rian Johnson on The Last Jedi for a small alien role that was easily the best part about the now infamous Canto Bight segment of the movie. He even has another alien role in The Rise of Skywalker.

While Mark Hamill may be done with the Luke Skywalker character after The Rise of Skywalker, one can imagine he'll be lending his voice to some of the other projects, like The Mandalorian. In episode 8 of Disney+'s Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, titled Connections, Jon Favreau reveals that Hamill came in to voice the bartender droid in season 1, episode 5. The droid's actual name is EV-9D9.

Mark Hamill kept his role in The Mandalorian a secret, which isn't a surprise, but he was more than likely waiting for Star Wars fans to notice that it was him. Whatever the case may be, it just goes to show how far Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are going to keep the connective tissue to the original trilogy intact, even with something as small as a voice cameo by one of the franchise's most popular characters. As for Hamill, he probably enjoyed being able to come in for a day to see how everything is working out for the show.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian really goes in depth to show just exactly how The Mandalorian season 1 was created and it's incredible. From the Real Gaming Engine, to the practical effects, it's all laid out. Jon Favreau is laid back as he casually talks about revolutionizing the way movies and TV shows will be made in the future. The behind-the-scenes look at the series also shows that they had every episode planned out in previs so that the directors were able to make sure that all of their scenes were exactly how they wanted them before the live action shooting took place.

The Mandalorian season 2 is currently in the post-production process at the moment with crew members able to complete their work remotely. Jon Favreau and Disney+ have confirmed that the show will return as scheduled this fall, which is something a lot of Star Wars fans did not see coming. Many assumed it would at least be delayed until the beginning of next year, so the confirmation was great news. As for what we'll see in season 2, that is unclear, though we know there will be a lot more of Baby Yoda and Din Djarin as they face Moff Gideon. You can head over to Disney+ to check out the latest episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.