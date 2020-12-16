The Mandalorian has always been one of those shows where even the smallest arc has triggered an avalanche of fan theories. Thus, the fact that its titular lead character, played by Pedro Pascal, is strongly against showing his face as it's the Way of the Mandalore has spurred many speculations and conflicting rumours. And perhaps the most debated has been the ones which claim that Pascal is done with wearing the helmet as he wants to get more face time with the camera. Well, of all the rumours swirling around the series, at least this one has been finally debunked by none other than Pascal himself.

As the viewers of the series would know, Season 2 has disclosed that while Mando is indeed a Mandalorian, he was raised by the Children of the Watch. They are a sub-section of the Mandalorians, who wanted to restore the old ways of the Mandalore and have been described as religious fanatics, hence the not-removing-your-helmet-in-front-of-a-living-soul clause.

Thus, there have only been two rare occasions on The Mandalorian where Pascal's Din Djarin, a staunch believer of his "way," has taken off his helmet. The first instance was in the Season 1 finale episode, "Redemption," where the Mandalorian bounty hunter sustained grave head injuries that needed immediate medical attention. But as he was tended to by a droid, in a way, Mando managed to not show his face to a living soul.

In the recently released episode of Season 2, "The Believer," he had to take off his helmet, but this tme countless (very much alive) humans saw his real face (complete with the neatly trimmed mustache), though barely anyone survived to tell the story. And once again, it sparked the conversation about Pascal's views on not being able to show his face in The Mandalorian.

For the better part of 2020, there have been reports that Pascal has been stuck in an ongoing tiff with The Mandalorian showrunners over removing his unique beskar helmet. The reports, fueled to new heights by the unabated rumours, even went on to claim that because the directors of the Disney+ series did not agree to the actor's demands, Pedro Pascal was set on leaving the show for good.

But turns out, they were all pointless stories that rested on unsubstantial facts, as the Narcos actor more than just denied the rumors during his appearance on BBC's The One Show, alongside his co-star Gal Gadot, in lieu with Wonder Woman 1984's upcoming simultaneous release on HBO Max and in theaters. He explained that the helmet is not just a cheap tactic to make viewers wait with bated breath, expecting to see his face (though we surely do that). He understands that it's a narrative part of Mando's character arc as well as the story overall and shared that he is on the "same page" with the showrunners.

"That is not true, actually. It's a really wonderful way of telling the story. It's always been a very clear creed for the character and the collaborative process of the whole thing, we've all been on the same page with this. So, what I want is for them to make the best show possible, however they get that done."

Well, whether we get more of helmet-less Mando moments or not, we are still eagerly awaiting this week's The Mandalorian as it being the Season 2 finale it will decide if the bounty hunter will be reunited with Baby Yoda. You can check out the full clip of Pedro Pascal on The One Show here