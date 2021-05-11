Star Wars fans who also happen to like pinball with some cash to burn may have something worth purchasing. Stern Pinball has officially revealed its latest machine, which is based on The Mandalorian. And yes, it prominently features Baby Yoda, aka Grogu. Plus, the Razor Crest and other elements of the Disney+ series have been woven into the fabric of the game.

Stern has released a trailer to showcase what plays will be getting themselves into. It looks to be impressively detailed. Baby Yoda, specifically, can control and manipulate the balls during gameplay by using the Force. Stern describes the game with the following.

"Prepare for battle on the gravity-changing, rotating Encounter upper mini playfield available on the Premium and Limited Edition models. This innovative, motorized rotating playfield is packed with six stand-up targets, lights, and two full-size flippers for high intensity pinball action. Watch out for ambushes! Like the Mandalorian seen in the series, players can be ambushed by enemy forces. A dynamic inner loop shot activates an up/down horseshoe scoop ramp for fast, repeatable precision shooting, creating tense experiences on the Premium and Limited Edition models."

Available now for All-Access Insiders, listen to two panel discussions with the Mandalorian team on the Stern Insider Pinball Podcast! Episode 11 - Part 1 features lead game designer Brian Eddy, lead game developer Dwight Sullivan, and lead mechanical engineer Tom Kopera. Ep... pic.twitter.com/Ck9RuTCb0p — Stern Pinball (@sternpinballinc) May 11, 2021

The Mandalorian­-inspired pinball machines include authentic video and audio from the first two seasons of the show, as well as exclusive custom speech performed by actor Carl Weathers (Greef Karga). The game includes the show's theme song by Ludwig Goransson and hand-drawn artwork by Randy Martinez. Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc., had this to say about it.

"Star Wars is timeless and our players have enjoyed every pinball machine reimagined by the iconic space saga. Stern's new pinball machine, inspired by The Mandalorian, continues that tradition with an engaging and exciting story for an entirely new generation of fans around the world. Collaborating with Lucasfilm, we have brought all of the suspense, excitement, and action from the Star Wars galaxy into a one-of-a-kind pinball adventure perfect for any location or home gameroom."

Mando and Baby Yoda have come a long way. Ahead of the first season, Lucasfilm and Disney hardly had any merchandise available, as to avoid major spoilers. It's easy to forget that they kept the little green alien a secret until the big reveal at the end of the first episode. Now? Grogu is everywhere. Even in pinball machines.

The Mandalorian season 2 wrapped up its run earlier this year. Season 3 is in the works and is expected to begin production shortly. While plot details currently remain under wraps, Grogu is now off somewhere with Luke Skywalker, so Mando may be on his own when we see him next.

Stern is making three different models of the cabinet; the Pro, Premium and Limited Edition. The pro is priced at $6,199, while the Premium goes for $7.799. The Limited Edition, of which only 750 will be made, retails for $9,199. They are available to purchase now. Those interested in picking one up or learning more can head on over to SternPinball.com.