Hasbro has unveiled their upcoming retro Star Wars action figures for The Mandalorian. The set of retro figures includes The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, IG-11, Kuiil, Moff Gideon, Greef Karga, and the Child, aka Baby Yoda. If that wasn't enough, a new Monopoly game based on the hit Disney+ series is also on the way, just in time for the holidays and The Mandalorian season 2, which premieres this week (October 30th). Mando Mondays kicked off today and Star Wars fans are already scrambling to pre-order everything.

The Mandalorian figures are officially a part of Hasbro's Star Wars Retro Collection. Each of the 3.75-inch-scale figures are detailed to look like a character from the live-action series on Disney+, featuring design and detailing inspired by 1970s Star Wars figures. All of the figures look like they would have easily fit in with the original toys from the 1970s, which hardcore fans will likely jump on. Each figure is currently up for pre-order through Hasbro's site for $9.99, with a limit of two per customer.

The bad news about The Mandalorian retro figures is that they will not be available until July 1st, 2021, according to the Hasbro site. The Star Wars Retro Collection 3.75-inch-scale figures feature classic Kenner branding, as well as packaging treated with a weathered look. The site warns that each figure is sold separately, and there does not appear to be a box set at this time. Each figure comes with three accessories, and collectors can display the figures, which each feature five points of articulation, in their action figure collection. Or, they can just leave them in the package.

For fans who are looking for more of The Mandalorian retro action figures, there is at least one more. The new version of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Monopoly includes a Retro Collection Remnant Stormtrooper figure, which is currently up for pre-order. The game is expected to ship out on November 23rd, and it includes gameboard, four Character tokens, the Child token, four Character Ability cards, the Child card, Moff Gideon token, Incinerator Stormtrooper token, Death Trooper token, nine Imperial Enemy cards (Moff Gideon, four Incinerator Stormtroopers, four Death Troopers), 16 Hideout cards, 20 Signet cards, 75 plastic Imperial Credits, two dice, and game guide.

It should be noted that The Mandalorian and Remnant Stormtrooper retro figure bundle is only available through the official Disney store. There will likely be a lot more products from the hit Disney+ show hitting the shelves in time for Christmas, but the retro action figures will likely go fast. While they don't appear to be limited edition, there is a limit as to how many a person can buy, which could mean that they aren't planning on making any more of them when they're sold out. You can head over to the official Hasbro Pulse website to pre-order The Mandalorian retro action figures.