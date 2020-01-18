Mandalorian fighters were included in The Rise of Skywalker during the final battle scene. Many Star Wars fans were hoping that Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian would tie into the final installment in the Skywalker Saga. However, there were really only a few notable things that the two projects shared, other than being a Star Wars project. The first one is the Force healing that the Child uses, which Rey and Ben Solo adapt for their own use. Secondly, it appears that some Mandalorian warriors may have been helping The Resistance take down the Final Order. But was Din Djarin amongst that massive fleet? Perhaps?

If one looks closely during the major battle scene in The Rise of Skywalker, Mandalorian Fang Fighters can be seen in a few scenes, which makes it a nod to The Mandalorian and the Rebels animated series too. These ships are closely associated with the Mandalorian Protectors, who are the personal guards of Mandalore leaders. While this is more than likely a cool mention of Rebels, this is also now a part of The Mandalorian.

For now, it's unclear if Mandalorian warriors were in the cockpits of the Fang Fighters, but it's safe to assume that they were. With that being said, The Mandalorian tells us that many of these warriors have gone in to hiding after a mysterious purge, so we'll have to wait and see what future lies ahead for the warriors on the Disney+ series. The show takes place about five years after Return of the Jedi, so there is a lot of ground to cover to catch up to where The Rise of Skywalker falls on the timeline.

The Mandalorian is currently in production for season 2, which will debut sometime this fall. Star Wars fans are hoping sooner than later, but the safe bet will be on another November debut for the highly anticipated second season. Giancarlo Esposito recently revealed that his Moff Gideon character will have a larger role this time around and teased fans about the character's intentions with Baby Yoda. We'll also get some more insight into the Darksaber and how he got his hands on it. There's a lot of ground to cover in the next season.

With the Moff Gideon storyline gaining more prominence, we'll hopefully get some more insight into Baby Yoda's origins. We've seen the character get progressively stronger in a short amount of time, but the 50-year old baby is really only getting started in the ways of the Force. As for Star Wars on the big screen, The Rise of Skywalker is going to be it for a while as Disney and Lucasfilm chart the future. The Mandalorian director and voice of IG-11, Taika Waititi, is in talks to direct his own Star Wars movie, though it is unclear if it will actually happen at this point in time. You can head over to the official StarWars.com website and get ticketing info for The Rise of Skywalker to go look for Fang Fighters.