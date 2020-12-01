The cat is finally out of the bag. After months of countless rumours and accidental reveals, Rosario Dawson has finally debuted on The Mandalorian as the fan-favourite Force wielder, Ahsoka Tano. After keeping a lid on the big secret for months, the actor is now finally dishing all kinds of details from how it was the online fan-casting that got her the role and how nervous she was on the first day. But the biggest revelation is that Dawson already had an amazing connection to Star Wars long before she became Ahsoka.

When we say "connection," we so do not mean that the Daredevil actor has been an ardent Star Wars fan as truth is Dawson only started binging on all the films and series in the franchise after she bagged the role. She recently confessed that while she was acutely aware of the massive presence of Star Wars, all she had watched were a few episodes of Clone Wars but once she became Ahsoka Tano, she "actually went and started watching everything in its order."

"I started seeing a lot more of the connective tissue. There was always that conversation around Ahsoka leaving the Order, and that being a major trigger for Anakin going toward the Dark Side. It was just really incredible that the character started off as a teenager, you know?" she added.

When Rosario Dawson sat down to become a Star Wars pro by watching everything included in its wide universe, she found the character of Ahsoka Tano fascinating. It was not because she was going to play the character in the Disney+ series but as the actor too has a big connection to Anakin Skywalker.

"When I first started acting at 15, I did this movie, Kids, and I got paid like $1,000 to work on it. When the movie came out, I decided at 16 that I wanted to continue pursuing acting. My dad's mom said, "Well, if you're going to do that, and you're 16 years old, then you need to study acting," and put me in Strasberg. And it happened to be that summer when Hayden Christensen was in-we had the same class.

But having the same acting class at the Lee Strasberg Academy isn't the only connection that she shares with the former Star Wars alum-- they even starred together in 2003's Shattered Glass. Regarded as one of the finest journalism films of all time, Shattered Glass features Christensen as the real-life character of writer Stephen Glass who is known for fabricating stories at The New Republic magazine during the mid-to-late 1990s. A few Forbes reporters were on his tail, including Dawson's Andy Fox, who successfully expose Glass' deception and duplicity.

For Dawson, it "felt like the Force was at play" that she and Ahsoka Tano had both met and connected with Anakin Skywalker when they were both just teenagers.

"We ended up doing this movie together years later called Shattered Glass, and I always just thought it was really cool that I knew someone who was not just in Star Wars but played Anakin Skywalker. Ahsoka was his Padawan, so when the fan-casting came out, I just thought it was pretty wild that I visually connected to this character from being this teenager who met this actor who ended up being this great character. I don't know, it just felt like the Force was at play."

Ahsoka Tano was a young Togratu female when she was made Jedi Knight, Anakin Skywalker's Padawan. Even though she later shunned the Order after losing her faith in them, Ahsoka and Anakin forged a deep bond such that his transformation into the feared Sith Lord, Darth Vader still haunts the former Jedi. In the latest episode of The Mandalorian, she even refused to train Baby Yoda after she sensed the same fear and vulnerability in him that had pushed Anakin to the Dark Side of the Force. This news comes to us via Vanity Fair.