Pedro Pascal is giving Star Wars fans a tease of what they can expect when The Mandalorian season 2 premieres later this week. The actor said he was " taken aback" by what he read on the page of the first episode's script. Jon Favreau was able to work in secrecy when the hit Disney+ series was first announced in 2018. There was a lot of interest surrounding the first live-action Star Wars TV series, but it was a character that nobody knew anything about. Basically, there was not a lot of expectations. As for fans who can't remember what happened in season 1, Disney+ has released a recap video to get everybody caught up for this Friday.

With The Mandalorian season 2 on the way, there are plenty of high expectations, thanks to the high bar that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni set. As for meeting those expectations, Pedro Pascal is pretty sure that they were able to get past them and forge their own new way forward. In a new interview, Pascal talked about his experience of reading the script for season 2, episode 1. You can read what he had to say below.

Pedro Pascal talks about 'The Mandalorian' https://t.co/NenF0FEVBV via @GMA — Jim Hill Media (@JimHillMedia) October 27, 2020

"I will say that reading the first episode of the second season, I was taken aback in a really good way at how impressive that the first episode read. And already with the evidence of the first season, knowing that they were able to achieve everything that they set out to, and seeing this incredibly ostentatious first episode with the story of an action sequence and the way that it read on the page and just that feeling that, 'My gosh, they're going to achieve this visual experience!' Like, this isn't just, 'Let's just describe it as best as we can and see what we end up achieving with it' - it is undoubtedly going to be achieved, and I kind of couldn't believe that, and I understood, 'Oh, so this is how they keep it up with the second season; this is how they don't disappoint.'"

The Mandalorian episode 1 is allegedly titled The Search. According to the synopsis, Mando and the Child "continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire." That doesn't tell us a whole lot, but it has been reported that the first episode of season 2 will be 52 minutes in length. This has yet to be officially confirmed, but Star Wars fans will more than likely embrace episodes that are on the longer side.

The recap video goes through the main story points of The Mandalorian season 1 and boils it down to just under 2 minutes. It's an effective way of getting everybody caught up, but more than a few fans have probably already gone back to re-watch the entire first season, which stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito along with everyone's favorite Baby Yoda. Directors for season 2 include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez.

The Mandalorian quickly eclipsed the sequel trilogy to become the Star Wars project that just about everybody could agree on. Reviews were quick to note that the series is something that casual fans can enjoy, along with hardcore fans, and even people who have no idea about the franchise. Thanks to the compelling storyline, it works on many different levels, which is an aspect that many fans are hoping is continued for the 2nd season.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer to see The Mandalorian season 2. The first episode is set to begin streaming October 30th, exclusively on Disney+. Some of the more hardcore fans with stay up late on Thursday in order to see the episode before anyone else, which means spoilers will be in the usual place by morning. It might be a good idea to avoid certain sites until after watching the episode. The interview with Pedro Pascal was originally conducted by Good Morning America. You can check out the recap video below.