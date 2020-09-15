We finally got The Mandalorian season 2 trailer today. While it seems Lucasfilm is looking to keep most of the secrets under wraps, there were a few intriguing shots from the trailer. One, in particular, got fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano trending on Twitter. Though, in more ways than one, it seems this was for the wrong reasons. But what we do have is our first look at wrestler Sasha Banks' character, thought the character's name has not been announced or confirmed.

First up, multiple reports have stated that Ahsoka Tano will make her live-action Star Wars debut in The Mandalorian season 2. Rosario Dawson is said to be playing her. At around the 49-second mark of the trailer, we see a cloaked figure, someone who looks quite like a Jedi, crossing paths with Mando and Baby Yoda. Some fans, upon initial inspection, thought this might be our first look at Ahsoka. Though spelling her name seemed to be a big issue, as "Ashoka" was trending on Twitter.

Despite the spelling errors, speculation was running rampant. However, this hooded figure is confirmed to be Sasha Banks by Disney+. The wrestler even shared a link to the trailer on Twitter. Also, many fans were quick to point out that the character in question is mission identifying features that Ahsoka would have, such as her horns and tendrils. Barring some major changes, this is almost certainly not Ahsoka Tano. So, who is it exactly?

When last we saw Ahsoka, chronologically speaking, at the end of Star Wars Rebels, she was heading off with Sabine to search for Ezra. Rumors also circulated that Sabine would be making her live-action debut in The Mandalorian as well. Given what we can see in the shot, this character could very well be Sabine. She has deep ties to Mandalore and the Darksaber, which was in the possession of Moff Gideon at the end of season 1. Several fans speculated as much on Twitter. But it has yet to be confirmed by Lucasfilm or anyone associated with the show as of this writing.

The Mandalorian picks up with Mando and the Child continuing their journey as they face new enemies and rallying allies, making their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito reprise their roles this season. Temuera Morrison is also said to be returning to the franchise to play Boba Fett, having previously played Jango Fett in the prequels.

Directors for the new season of The Mandalorian include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Favreau also serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. The Mandalorian season 2 premieres October 30 on the Disney+ streaming app.

Who is Ashoka? Are you people trying to say Ahsoka? pic.twitter.com/IWTs8sAyGC — Rubi (@Rubi_) September 15, 2020

Everyone, this is NOT Ahsoka!



That's pro wrestler Sasha Banks who is playing Sabine Wren



Pass it along#TheMandalorianpic.twitter.com/I7cxq5U2IQ — Ren Geekness (@RenGeekness) September 15, 2020

Sasha Banks as a laser sword wielding sorceress is perfect casting. pic.twitter.com/YDMNi3urwK — Art Tavana (@arttavana) September 15, 2020

the way Ashoka is trending and not Ahsoka is gonna give me an aneurysm lmao pic.twitter.com/QM1ZFRoLCx — ✧︎ nad ✧︎ (@Chocorella) September 15, 2020

Me trying to see if that’s Ashoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer.#Mandalorianpic.twitter.com/OB0UxZemzu — David Grimmett (@TheDGrimmett) September 15, 2020

"Ashoka" I hate it here. And why is it under wrestling???? pic.twitter.com/DccVVwaidS — Slumped Knight (@SlumpedKnight) September 15, 2020

#TheMandalorian Spell my boo's name right, Twitter 😭 It's Ahsoka not Ashoka! pic.twitter.com/FbdO1VYElk — Hilton Goode (@HiltonGoode) September 15, 2020

apperently this woman from the mandalorian trailer is sabine wren... folks, if it's true, y'all are going to hear me scream non stop until october



but now pls give me rosario as ashoka pic.twitter.com/j81dz1VAQW — cry ✿ (@ramongthestars) September 15, 2020

Ashoka Tano's defining visual features even while hooded: Orange skin, white face markings, big head tails.



The hooded figure in The Mandalorian trailer: Human skin, no face markings, flat head.



The Internet: "YO WAS THAT ASHOKA IN THE MANDALORIAN TRAILER???" pic.twitter.com/b1PRyAeTQX — Calvin and Hobbies (@CalvinAndHobbys) September 15, 2020

wait wait wait hold the phone where's Ashoka? pic.twitter.com/09Am4PrLZr — santhosh naveen (@santhoshnaveen7) September 15, 2020

Was that Ashoka that I saw 👁👄👁 https://t.co/G7C0Zkrq2q — frankyy (@frankyyst5) September 15, 2020

LIVE ACTION SABINE!!!!!



(It can’t be Ahsoka unless her horns disappeared) pic.twitter.com/Q9M4Sfccmg — Kylo Ren (@IAmTheSenate706) September 15, 2020

yall i dont think its ahsoka where are her montrals, they always poke out whenever she wears a hood



maybe sabine?? pic.twitter.com/Twjx7oVs53 — sabine wren is asian (@ariesanakin) September 15, 2020