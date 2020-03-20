It's finally happening, Star Wars fans. Ahsoka Tano will be making her live-action debut in a galaxy far, far away in The Mandalorian season 2. This is something fans of Anakin Skywalker's former apprentice have waited a very long time to see and now, we have word that the beloved Jedi is going to be played by Rosario Dawson.

According to a new report, Rosario Dawson has been cast to play Ahsoka in The Mandalorian season 2. There is no word on how many episodes the character will appear in, nor is it clear how she will ultimately cross paths with Mando and Baby Yoda, but this is a significant development. Dave Filoni, who brought the character to life in The Clone Wars animated series, serves as a writer, producer and director on the live-action Star Wars series. It had previously been confirmed that Filoni will be returning to direct episodes of season 2. One would assume Filoni will be the one behind the camera for Ahsoka's live-action premiere, but that hasn't been confirmed.

This is something of a full-circle bit of casting, as Rosario Dawson had previously campaigned for the role on multiple occasions. The idea was originally put forth by fans in 2017, with the actress getting on board. In January, Dawson once again showcased her desire to take on the part via Twitter. Whether or not that's what led to Lucasfilm giving her a call remains to be seen. But Dawson is a highly accomplished actress, known for her roles in movies like Sin City, Eagle Eye, Death Proof, Clerks 2 and, more recently, last year's Zombieland: Double Tap, as well as on Netflix's Marvel shows such as Daredevil and Iron Fist.

Ahsoka Tano made her first appearance in the Star Wars universe in the much-maligned Clone Wars animated movie. Voiced by Ashley Eckstein, the character ended up being a mainstay of The Clone Wars series. Over time, she found an audience and became a truly important and rich character within the franchise. Ahsoka also appeared in the animated series Rebels and, over the years, has become one of the most popular characters in all of Star Wars. Not just limited to animation. Eckstein provided her voice for a brief line in The Rise of Skywalker, which helped set the stage for her live-action transition. That does beg the question, will it be the same without having Eckstein voicing Ahsoka?

Little is known about season 2 currently. {/tag/Disney gave the green light to season 2 ahead of the show's debut last November, which proved to be a good decision, as it wound up being a massive success. Jon Favreau is returning as showrunner and executive producer. While no specific release date has been set, {21} season 2 is currently set to arrive on Disney+ in October. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was first reported by Slash Film.