Sticking true to its tradition of hiding Easter Eggs where you would least suspect it, The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3, "The Heiress" packed its own meaty share of references right off the bat. In fact, even the first 5 minutes of the chapter includes a fun reference to the renowned 1995 film Apollo 13, which only ardent fans would have noticed. One eagle-eyed viewer did catch onto the subtle Easter Egg. Disney+ series director Bryce Dallas Howard, who's dad Ron Howard directed the movie, wasted no time to congratulate him for his "nice catch!"

SPOILERS ahead for The Mandalorian Season 2's "The Heiress".

The Mandalorian Season 2 has been getting some heat from fans who found that it was going too slow given it had only eight episodes this season to give a substantial story. Its lukewarm pace had viewers worried that the showrunners would end up cramming every relevant story arc and haphazardly tie up loose ends in the last 2-3 episodes. But looks like it all was a pre-planned layout as this season's latest episode really kicks the story into gear and drops some surprises that we did not see coming.

But while there are bigger surprises like the appearance of Bo-Katan, the revelation that Mando's "way" actually isn't the right one, and name dropping one eagerly-awaited character, it is the smaller, trippy references that sent viewers on a sensory overdrive. And one such cleverly presented detail is hidden in the first 5 minutes of "The Heiress."

The episode begins with Mando, Baby Yoda, and the new, temporary, addition to the Razor Crest, the alien Frog Lady, making a rather bumpy trip to the planet of Trask as the last we saw the trio, their ship took a severe beating and barely managed to limp out of a danger zone. As all the features of the gunship that would have aided in its smooth landing are not functioning, Mando has no option but to go for a manual landing and make it to the landing pad.

Baby Yoda and the Frog Lady hang on to their dear life as the ship shakes violently on gaining speed and its hull catches fire as it enters Trask's atmosphere. Though the hilarious landing it manages isn't what Mando had in mind, it was exactly what the episode's director Bryce Dallas Howard planned as it is a clever shoutout to Apollo 13 as well as her father, renowned director Ron Howard.

An observant viewer was quick to catch on to the striking resemblance the landing scene shares with the re-entry scene in Apollo 13 and took to Twitter to post a video of both the scenes, while tagging Bryce Howard, notifying her that he noticed her subtle homage to the elder Howard's 1995 film in the scene.

Like father, like daughter! @BryceDHoward, don't think I didn't catch that awesome homage paid to your dad! Considering that Apollo 13 is my favorite-favorite movie, I caught it right away! @themandalorian I know I can't be the only one who geeked over this! #TheMandolorian."

She later confirmed that she has indeed included a homage to her father's Apollo 13 in the initial scenes of "The Heiress."

"Nice catch!! 100% correct:)"

This is the first time that Howard has made a tribute to her father's work in her directed projects. The latest episode of The Mandalorian is the second chapter directed by her on the Disney+ series as she earlier helmed Season 1's "Sanctuary." By far, the third episode is coming up to be the most popular part of this season for adding substantial elements to the plot like Bo-Katan's appearance (and the promise of her future presence in the series), finally exploring the topic of the DarkSaber last seen in Season 1's finale, Mando's mission getting a solid direction at last, and whatnot. You can catch the latest episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 on the official Disney Plus app. New episodes in the series are added to the streamer every Friday.