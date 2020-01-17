Why does Moff Gideon want Baby Yoda so bad? Giancarlo Esposito gives Star Wars fans a few clues in a new interview. The Mandalorian has introduced the world to a new corner of the Star Wars galaxy with a lot of familiarity, along with some new intriguing characters. Baby Yoda, aka the Child, is the biggest character and the biggest mystery at the same time. Arguably, the same can be said for Esposito's Gideon character who really wants to get his hands on the little green dude.

We last saw Moff Gideon as he wielded the Darksaber at the end of The Mandalorian season 1. He pulled out the mysterious weapon to climb out of the TIE Fighter wreckage after many assumed he was dead. He's far from dead, and as Giancarlo Esposito says, the character will have an expanded role in season 2. But what does he want with Baby Yoda. Esposito explains.

"I know... Like any great leader or scientist -- clue, clue, clue -- with someone who is advanced in a certain way, yeah, you could want to be their best friend, or you could want to co-opt what is inside them to figure out how to make all of us a little better at humanity. So it's that power and control of a Moff leader who is trying to put the universe back together. But, how does he know everything? How does he know everything that's going on? He's a very interesting character and I'm so honored to be a part of this production."

While Giancarlo Esposito can't really give anything away, he does give fans something to speculate about while the wait for The Mandalorian season 2 continues. His answer is also very straight forward without divulging too much. With an expanded role in season 2, we're going to learn a lot more about Moff Gideon and his intentions, which will more than likely shed some light on Baby Yoda's origins.

In a separate interview, Giancarlo Esposito revealed how much he loves the Star Wars franchise, especially the original trilogy. Part of the reason he was attracted to The Mandalorian is because it has a similar vibe to what George Lucas sought to do. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni studied the things that Lucas did in an effort to get close to the franchise's start. Thankfully, they have done a great job in doing so.

The Mandalorian season 2 will hit Disney+ this fall, which will be here before we know it. With that being said, there's still plenty of things to look forward to, including the Baby Yoda merchandise, which drops in May. From there, we will probably get some season two teases and at least a trailer by late summer. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. The interview with Giancarlo Esposito was originally conducted by IGN.