Warning! SPOILERS await all those who proceed to continue reading. The Mandalorian season 2 finally revealed some of the Child's history and his real name. Star Wars fans knew that Ahsoka Tano was going to be making an appearance in the hit Disney+ series. However, most fans had no idea we were going to get so much information about the Child, aka Baby Yoda, from a meeting with Tano, who is played by Rosario Dawson. There are SPOILERS for The Mandalorian season 2 below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Dave Filoni directed Chapter 13 of The Mandalorian, which is also titled, The Jedi. After the excitement of seeing Tano in live-action, Star Wars fans shifted their attention to what she knew about the Child. As it turns out, she and the foundling were able to understand each other through a connection in the Force. As they are communicating, we learn that the Child trained at a Jedi Temple located on Coruscant, and was trained by "many Jedi Masters," though Tano did not reveal who was teaching the Child.

Ahsoka Tano goes on to reveal that the Child's real name is actually Grogu. The Child and Baby Yoda names are now obsolete after a year of speculation. After revealing the name, Tano goes on to say that Grogu was hidden in the Jedi Temple at the end of the Clone Wars, which is when the Empire's power started to spread and evolve. At some point, Grogu was picked up at the Temple, although it's not clear who did it, since his memory gets "hazy." There appears to be some darkness within Grogu that could be potentially dangerous along the way. Tano even mentions Yoda in the episode, noting that she has known another from Grogu's species.

As for training Grogu, Ahsoka Tano states that she cannot bring him any further along, due to his attachment to Din Djarin, who Grogu considers to be family. There are reportedly too many fears Grogu, and Tano knows all too well what happens when doubt and fear cloud judgment during Jedi training. So, Tano will go off on her own, looking for another fan-favorite Star Wars character, who may very well show up in The Mandalorian, or a spin-off series starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. Lucasfilm can branch off and create a number of spin-offs from within the Mando universe.

For now, Grogu will remain with Mando as they head to Tython, which was first introduced in the 2007 novel Darth Bane: Rule of Two. There, Mando will have to bring Grogu to a Jedi Temple and place him on the top of a mountain, where it's possible that the foundling can make his own choice, which could alert nearby Jedi. Regardless of what happens, The Mandalorian season 2 has just taken things up a notch and there are going to be a lot of questions from fans in the next few weeks. You can head over to the official Disney+ website to stream the latest episodes of The Mandalorian.