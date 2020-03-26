Another character is set to return for The Mandalorian season 2. Bill Burr is set to reprise his role as Mayfield, which makes for an interesting development. The live-action Star Wars series debuted on Disney+ last year and went on to become an instant hit, in no small part thanks to the internet's unending love affair with Baby Yoda. Burr served as just one of many guest stars in season 1, but it appears his role isn't going to be relegated to a one-and-done situation.

According to a new report, Bill Burr is coming back for The Mandalorian's sophomore season. It hasn't yet been revealed how many episodes Burr will appear in. This comes just after it was confirmed that Aliens and The Terminator star Michael Biehn has also joined the show as a rival bounty hunter to Pedro Pascal's Mando. We also recently learned that Rosario Dawson has been cast to play fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano, which will make the character's live-action Star Wars debut. Also returning will be Gina Carano as Cara Dune and Carl Weathers as Greef Carga.

Bill Burr's Mayfield, a former Imperial sharpshooter, showed up in the sixth episode of the show's first season, which was one of the more isolated adventures in the bunch. In it, Mando takes up a contract with an old contact to earn some money and joins up with a ragtag group of mercenaries, several of whom he has a past relationship with. They are tasked with springing a convict from a ship. Things go south and, ultimately, Mayfield betrays Mando. Though, Mando ends up getting the better end of the deal. Things were left open enough for Mayfield to have what one expects will be a bitter reunion with the bounty hunter.

The Mandalorian picks up between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens at a time where the galaxy is in turmoil, with a power vacuum needing to be filled. Season 1 ended with us being introduced to Moff Gideon, one of the high-ranking officials in what is left of the Empire. Gideon, when last we saw him, was wielding the Darksaber, which Rebels fans will undoubtedly be familiar with. Gideon, played by former Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, will be back in season 2 and has teased we'll be seeing some lightsaber action this time around.

Jon Favreau returns as showrunner, with The Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni back as a producer and director. Lucasfilm is also developing several other live-action Star Wars shows for Disney+ including the Rogue One prequel centered on Cassian Andor, as well as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which will bring back Ewan McGregor as the iconic Jedi. No specific release date has been set for The Mandalorian season 2 yet, but the show will be returning sometime in October. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.