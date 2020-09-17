Lucasfilm recently gave Star Wars fans a little gift in the form of the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 2. The trailer didn't give away too many big secrets for Mando and Baby Yoda's return. It did, however, give viewers a lot of footage to comb through for Easter eggs and clues. One such Easter egg that appears in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment may well be our first tease of Boba Fett, who is expected to make his return to a galaxy far, far away this season.

At one point in The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer, we see a speeder bike racing through a desert landscape. Though not confirmed to be Tatooine, it looks an awful lot like Tatooine. When zooming in on the back of the speeder, there appears to be a jetpack hanging off of the back. Upon further inspection, it looks an awful lot like Boba Fett's signature jetpack that he was seen with in both The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

We probably won't know for sure if this is that very same jetpack until this episode of The Mandalorian season 2 airs. But let's assume that it is for a second. When last we saw Boba Fett, he fell into the Sarlacc pit in the first act of Return of the Jedi. Chronologically, this is the last appearance the beloved bounty hunter has made in the Star Wars canon. Though, given the character's reputation, it has always been believed that he may have somehow survived this scrape with death. The main point is that it might make sense to find his armor in the sands of Tatooine, given that's where we saw him last.

What we know for sure is that it has been widely reported that actor Temuera Morrison will play Boba Fett in the upcoming season of the live-action Star Wars series. Morrison previously portrayed Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones. Given that the clone army and his son Boba were made using his exact likeness, having him play the part makes sense as well. It has also been rumored that Morrison will play an additional role as Captain Rex this season, which would line up with Ahsoka Tano's supposed live-action debut.

Without getting into possible spoilers, rumors were floating around that Boba Fett's storyline will tie into actor Timothy Olyphant's character. There were also reports that a character who appeared briefly, and only from the waist down, at the end of the fifth episode of season 1, was indeed Boba Fett. The seeds have been planted.

Again, for now, most of this has yet to be officially confirmed by the creative team. As we saw with the reveal of Baby Yoda last year, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni like to keep the show's surprises intact. We've collected a few tweets from fans that offer a look at the alleged jet back. The Mandalorian season 2 premieres October 30 on the Disney+ streaming app.

