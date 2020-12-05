From the very beginning, The Mandalorian Season 2 has been setting up significant revelations which included the live-action debut of the Mandalorian Bo-Katan, the arrival of the former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, and insane updates on the still in-power Empire. Continuing the tradition, the recently released sixth episode not only solves the Boba Fett cliffhanger from the Season 2 premiere but also answers the series' biggest mystery. And the best part? The double disclosure also confirms a much-debated theory- that the famed bounty hunter from the original trilogy had already made his debut on The Mandalorian way back in its first season.

[Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6, "The Tragedy"]

Ever since The Mandalorian teased Boba Fett's return in its Season 2 premiere episode, it has only been a matter of "when" he makes another appearance, which he does in the latest chapter. But as if Boba's arrival wasn't surprising enough, he is accompanied by another blast from the past- Fennec Shand, the deadly mercenary played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D's famed Ming-Na Wen, who was last seen in Chapter 5, "The Gunslinger." But didn't the episode wrap up her brief appearance rather suddenly? How is she even alive?

Fennec Shand's fate in Season 1.

In Chapter 5, Mando landed on Mos Eisley, as the Razor Crest was (as usual) in dire needs of repairs. But as the money he had wasn't enough to cover the repairs, the bounty hunter arrived at the city Cantina to look for a job. It's where he met Toro Calican, an amateur bounty hunter who was hunting Shand, an infamous assassin. Ever since the New Republic put all her employers in lockdown, she had been on the run with a big bounty on her head. But while that was the extent of Calican's knowledge about his target, Mando shared how Shand is an elite mercenary with a long list of wiping out top crime syndicates.

Knowing that he was no match for Shand, Calican offered his entire bounty prize in exchange for Mando's help in catching the assassin. All Calican wanted was to have a successful mission that would, in turn, help him in becoming a member of the Guild. And it worked- Mando managed to subdue Shand and held her captive. But after Mando left to find an extra ride for their prisoner, Shand tried to sway Calican by exposing how Din Djarin had an even higher bounty on his head for stealing The Child- turning him in would make the amateur bounty hunter a legend.

But instead of accepting Shand's offer to help in capturing the Mandalorian, Calican fatally shot her in the stomach, effectively killing her. Thus, when Mando arrived, he found the fallen mercenary and left her there as she was dead... or so he thought. At the end of the episode, we saw someone walk up to the prone figure of Shand on the Dune Sea and kneel beside her. While Season 1 never brought up Shand's death again or who the mysterious person was, Chapter 14 solves both the queries.

It was Boba Fett and he managed to save Shand.

As soon as the mysterious figure had appeared besides Shand, it had sparked off countless fan theories speculating that it was Boba Fett as the figure's arrival was accompanied by a noise very similar to the one the character made whenever he walked in Empire Strikes Back. And now those fans can give themselves a pat on the back for guessing correctly as Chapter 14 confirms that the ageing bounty hunter made his debut on The Mandalorian much before Season 2's premiere.

In the episode, Shand is seen fighting alongside Boba as she is working "in his service" after he saved her and fixed her grave wounds by replacing the injured organs in her stomach with cybernetic components. This would hardly come as a surprise for Star Wars fans as the franchise already has its fair share of metallic parts replacing human organs and working miraculously well- take Darth Vader's mechanical lungs or Luke Skywalker's cybernetic hand for instance.

While no hints about her future from hereon have been dropped, now that Boba Fett has no plans of aligning with the Empire again and has joined forces with Mando, Shand, who is in service of her saviour, is also by-default an ally of the Mandalorian now. This means that this time, we have not seen the last of the badass mercenary. The latest episode of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.