The inclusion of Boba Fett in the upcoming second season of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian may have just been confirmed thanks to Star Wars star Temuera Morrison's agency. The Robert Bruce Agency now lists the role of The Fett on the actor's résumé, confirming the ongoing rumors that Morrison will be slipping on the iconic Mandalorian helmet and resurrecting the beloved bounty hunter.

The rumor of Boba Fett's inclusion in the second season of The Mandalorian has been circulating for some time, with Temuera Morrison tapped to play the role since the beginning. Due to Fett being a clone of Morrison, he really is the only logical choice. This near-enough confirmation comes following a supposed Easter egg in the recently released trailer. A shot of a speeder bike racing through the desert with a recognizable jet pack hanging on the back appears in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in the trailer for the second season, leaving many to speculate that this is our first glimpse at the return of Boba Fett.

Boba Fett is not the only fan-favorite character rumored to appear in The Mandalorian's second season. In fact, there have been rumors for some time that audieces would see the addition of several new characters to the roster, including Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Tano. Recently however, star Gina Carano cryptically addressed the rumors, downplaying some while potentially confirming others. "Some of them are true, some are not true," Carano said when asked whether all the rumored actors and characters will be appearing when the Star Wars show returns.

Rosario Dawson has been tapped to play Ahsoka, with Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff rumored to be playing a live-action version of Bo-Katan Kryze. Alongside them, Michael Biehn and Timothy Olyphant are also said to be part of season 2, though their potential roles remain more mysterious. If that were not already enough, the rumor mill continues to churn, with a recent report claiming that several other familiar The Clone Wars characters will be joining Boba Fett and Ahsoka in the popular Disney+ series, including veteran Clone Commander Captain Rex and Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the mysterious title character. Navigating his way through the Star Wars galaxy, Pascal's mysterious bounty hunter gets into all kinds of adventures as he carries out his dangerous duties. The series picks up the story after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the Disney trilogy's First Order. We follow the travails of this lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The second season of The Mandalorian will soon be upon us, reuniting us with the mysterious bounty hunter and his even more mysterious companion, affectionately known as Baby Yoda. The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

The Mandalorian has managed to avoid being affected by the ongoing global situation, with Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirming earlier this year that there would be "no delays". Thankfully that has turned out to be true, with the highly anticipated season 2 set to blast onto television screens on October 30. This comes to us from The Robert Bruce Agency.

Temuera Morrison's agency, The Robert Bruce Agency, now lists #BobaFett in #TheMandalorian on his resume.



This follows the May 8th report done first by The Hollywood Reporter about the casting. While unconfirmed by Lucasfilm, this second source adds validity. pic.twitter.com/pSzjtoUOBj — Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) September 19, 2020