It seems Sarlacc pit couldn't keep Boba Fett down. It has been revealed that the fan-favorite bounty hunter will be making his return to the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian season 2. What's more, actor Temuera Morrison, who portrayed Boba Fett's father, Jango Fett, in Attack of the Clones, is returning to a galaxy far, far away to play him.

According to a new report, Boba Fett will appear in The Mandalorian season 2, though the role is expected to be a small one. In season 1, there was a scene at the end of the episode The Gunslinger, in which, a shadowy figure approached Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). It was speculated at the time that this was indeed Fett. The bounty hunter was portrayed by actor Jeremy Bulloch in the original trilogy. Boba Fett first appeared in an animated section of the Star Wars Holiday Special before making his live-action debut in The Empire Strikes Back. He was last seen falling into the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi.

The character's fate has remained ambiguous ever since his unceremonious last moments on screen. In the prequels, Daniel Logan played a young Boba Fett, who was an unaltered clone of his father, Jango Fett. Jango served as the model for the clone army, as we learned in Attack of the Clones. Jango was beheaded by Mace Windu in the movie's climactic battle, turning Boba into an orphan who went on to become a rather notorious bounty hunter. Despite having very little screen time in the original trilogy, Boba Fett has endured as one of the franchise's most popular characters.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps for season 2 of the hit Disney+ series. Jon Favreau is returning to executive produce, with Pedro Pascal returning as Mando, alongside his lovable companion Baby Yoda. Michael Biehn is set to play a new bounty hunter character in the new season, with Rosario Dawson said to be in talks to play Ahsoka Tano. The character made her debut in The Clone Wars animated series and would be making her live-action debut, should it come to pass. Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp) were recently confirmed as directors for season 2, alongside Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars) and Carl Weathers, who plays Greek Karga on the show.

Lucasfilm, at various points, had a Boba Fett movie in development. Josh Trank (Chronicle) and James Mangold (Logan) were both set to helm the project at different times before it was ultimately shelved. The disappointment of Solo at the box office led the studio away from doing standalone Star Wars features. The Mandalorian season 2 is set to debut on Disney+ in October, but no specific premiere date has been set yet. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter. The topper art comes from tdsod on Deviant Art.