It seems Boba Fett won't be the only famous clone making an appearance in The Mandalorian season 2. We recently got word that Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones, will be returning to play Boba Fett in the live-action Star Wars show. Now we also have reports suggesting that Morrison will be playing Captain Rex as well, which would make a lot of sense, given what we know about season 2 so far.

According to several reports that have yet to be confirmed, Captain Rex will appear in The Mandalorian season 2. Temuera Morrison playing the character makes a great deal of sense. All of the clones were modeled after Jango Fett, so why not have the same actor play Rex? Boba Fett was also produced as an unaltered clone, per Jango's request. So having him play multiple roles feels like the way to go with these characters seemingly poised to return to a galaxy far, far away. One such report came from Jordan Maison of Cinelix, who tweeted the following.

"*Looks around* *Whispers a small tidbit I also heard* Boba Fett isn't the only role Temuera Morrison will play in the show..."

As we previously reported, Ahsoka Tano is poised to make her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2, with Rosario Dawson in talks to play the fan-favorite character. Ahsoka and Rex are quite close, so it would make sense to have the two working together. The timeline checks out as well, as the show takes place after Return of the Jedi. As revealed in the Rebels series finale, Rex was part of the assault team on Endor, bringing a popular fan theory to life.

It seems producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are looking to heavily tie the show's second season into the larger Star Wars galaxy. The end of season 1 revealed that Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon was in possession of the Darksaber, a mythical weapon previously seen in The Clone Wars and Rebels animated shows. That opened the door for some major connections to the animated side of the franchise, and it appears the filmmakers are going to capitalize on that. Not to mention officially resurrecting Boba Fett, whose fate has been left mysterious ever since he fell into the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi.

Plot details for season 2 are largely being kept under wraps for the time being. We know Pedro Pascal's Mando and Baby Yoda, aka The Child, will once again be at the center of the action. There is no word on how many episodes this season will consist of, but season 1 had eight. The Mandalorian season 2 is currently set to arrive on Disney+ sometime in October. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. News of Temuera Morrison possibly playing Captain Rex was previously reported by Nerdist as well.

