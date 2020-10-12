Disney and Lucasfilm have revealed a new set of character posters for The Mandalorian season 2. The live-action Star Wars series is set to make its return later this month and, more than likely, the folks at Lucasfilm are going to keep the vast majority of the secrets under wraps until the episodes drop. But these posters give us a little something to chew on, bringing back familiar characters from last season, including the beloved Baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian. Cara Dune. Greef Karga. The Child. Check out the new character art for #TheMandalorian and start streaming the new season Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2mLinF9bqk — Star Wars (@starwars) October 12, 2020

The posters released by Disney+ feature Greef Carga, Cara Dune, The Child and Mando. They are all stood against graffitied backgrounds in an unidentified location. But they all do appear to be in the same location, wherever it may be. Beyond that, it is tough to discern much from the images themselves. Though it does assure that we will be seeing more from the gang this time around. As for how Greef and Cara will factor into Mando's quest to reunite the little alien with its people remains to be seen.

Much remains mysterious about season 2. It has been widely reported that both Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison, and Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, will factor into the upcoming events. Though they haven't been revealed in any footage as of yet. But The Mandalorian season 2 trailer did contain a couple of Easter eggs that hinted at these fan-favorite characters showing up. We also got what appeared to be a glimpse of Sabine, who it seems is being played by wrestler Sasha Banks. When last we saw Sabine was in the Rebels finale. Since she was partnered up with Ahsoka on the way to go look for Ezra, this seems to lend credibility to Ahsoka making her live-action debut.

The Mandalorian season 2 sees Mando and the Child continuing their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they journey through a dangerous galaxy in the era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. The cast includes Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito, who makes his return as Moff Gideon. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau (Iron Man), Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Carl Weathers (Danny and the Deep Blue Sea), Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel). Filoni, Howard and Famuyiwa both directed episodes in the show's first season.

Work is already underway on season 3, which likely won't be delayed like many other shows due to the unique way that it is filmed. Giancarlo Esposito also recently teased that season 4 may already be in the cards as well. However, that has yet to be confirmed by Disney and/or Lucasfilm. Jon Favreau also serves as showrunner executive producer. DaveFiloni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are also on board as executive producers, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer. The Mandalorian season 2 premieres on October 30 on the Disney+ streaming app. Be sure to check out the new posters for yourself.