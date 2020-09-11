Rumors surrounding the second season of The Mandalorian have been swirling around for some time, with the likes of The Clone Wars favorite, Ahsoka Tano, potentially making an appearance in the live-action series. Well, the rumor mill continues to churn, with a recent report claiming that several other familiar The Clone Wars characters will be joining Ahsoka in the popular Disney+ series, including Captain Rex and Sabine Wren.

Captain Rex, known formerly as CT-7567, is a veteran Clone Commander who fought during the Clone Wars. The report suggests that Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones Temuera Morrison will be brought in to play the character in The Mandalorian. This would give the actor more than one role in the Disney+ series, as he has already been tapped to portray Boba Fett.

Sabine Wren meanwhile is a human and fellow Mandalorian warrior who became a revolutionary leader during the early rebellion against the Galactic Empire. While there is no confirmation of who would be playing the character, the theory is that WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will be appearing in the show, though this is simply fan speculation at present.

There have been rumors for some time that the return of The Mandalorian would see the addition of several fan-favorite characters to the roster, including Bo-Katan, Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano. Recently however, star Gina Carano cryptically addressed the rumors, downplaying some while potentially confirming others. "Some of them are true, some are not true," Carano said when asked whether all the rumored actors and characters will be appearing when the Star Wars show returns. Rosario Dawson has been tapped to play Ahsoka, Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff rumored to be playing a live-action version of Bo-Katan Kryze. Alongside them, Michael Biehn and Timothy Olyphant are also said to be part of season 2, though their potential roles remain more mysterious.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the mysterious title character. Navigating his way through the Star Wars galaxy, Pascal's mysterious bounty hunter gets into all kinds of adventures as he carries out his dangerous duties. The series picks up the story after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the Disney trilogy's First Order. We follow the travails of this lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. The first season saw the Mandalorian take a force-sensitive Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) into his care, ending with our intrepid anti-hero deciding to uncover the origins of the mysterious creature.

With a trailer imminent, excitement for the return of The Mandalorian is palpable. While we await its arrival, star Giancarlo Esposito believes creator and writer Jon Favreau has already begun working on season 3. "I've had a chance to have some conversations with him," Esposito revealed recently. "So, I haven't seen any of [Season] 2 yet, but it's gonna be power-packed, and I think in Jon's mind, he's probably already writing [Season] 3."

The second season of The Mandalorian has managed to avoid being affected by the ongoing global situation, with Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirming earlier this year that there would be "no delays". Thankfully that has turned out to be true, with the highly anticipated season 2 set to blast onto television screens on October 30. This comes to us from Kessel Run Transmissions official YouTube channel.