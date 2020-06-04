A new Star Wars fan theory has emerged that has some intriguing consequences relating to The Mandalorian season 2. At the end of season 1, a legendary weapon known as the Darksaber made an unexpected appearance, which opened the door for quite a few appearances from fan-favorite characters in season 2. This theory, if true, could add even more to the mix.

Before moving on we must caution, even though it's just a theory, there is a mild risk of spoilers ahead. The theory itself also contains spoilers for The Clone Wars and Rebelse. The theory surfaced on Reddit and was put forth by ImpulsiveBeetle. It, in essence, suggests that the ownership of the Darksaber is a bit more complicated than we may have realized. It reads as follows.

"This is less a theory and more just an observation, but since the Darksaber is passed down via inheritance or through killing another one in a duel then eventually that means it belongs to Luke. Pre Viszla got it because it was passed down from his ancestors and Maul got it from slaying Pre Viszla. So that means since Obi-Wan slayed and killed Maul in 'Rebels,' then it is technically his. Darth Vader then killed Obi-Wan in a duel, making him the rightful owner. Since Darth Vader wasn't killed in a duel and technically died on his own by taking off his mask, then that means that in passes down onto his son, Luke. Making Luke the rightful owner and heir to the Darksaber."

There is a lot to process there. The biggest is the idea that Luke Skywalker could be the rightful owner of the Darksaber. Though, an appearance in the show seems unlikely, given the timeline. Not to mention that Mark Hamill has repeatedly said that he is done playing the part. But maybe a namedrop is in order? Another big element when it comes to this Star Wars weapon is the gaps in ownership.

There was a long time between seeing the weapon in The Clone Wars and Rebels. Then there is the gap from when we last saw Sabine give the Darksaber to Bo-Katan before the events of A New Hope, and when it showed up in The Mandalorain, which takes place a handful of years after Return of the Jedi. Moff Gideon, a high-ranking Imperial, somehow came to possess the weapon.

Interestingly, it has been reported that both Bo-Katan and Sabine Wren will appear in The Mandalorian season 2. As will Ahsoka Tano, who we last saw (in terms of the overall timeline) after the events of Return of the Jedi gearing up to search for Ezra and Thrawn. They are all tied to the Darksaber in some way. Even if this theory doesn't prove to be 100 percent true, or at least not validated on screen, it does open the door for some interesting possibilities when it comes to figuring out how Moff Gideon got his hands on it. The Manalorian season 2 is currently set to debut in October on Disney+. This theory was originally shared on Reddit.