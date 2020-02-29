Logan director James Mangold will not helm an episode of The Mandalorian season 2. The director debunked the rumor on social media and received a hilarious clapback from Taika Waititi. Earlier this week it was reported that Mangold and Robert Rodriguez were on board to direct Baby Yoda, along with the return of Bryce Dallas Howard. So far, Mangold has been the only one to step forward and clarify the initial report.

Ron Howard seemed to be pretty excited about the idea of James Mangold, Robert Rodriguez, and his daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, directing The Mandalorian season 2. He shared an article on social media, which caught the attention of Mangold. The Logan director was not happy with what he saw, but he still wishes Howard the best. He had this to say.

"Hey Ron. I'm so pleased if it's true about Bryce directing another part of The Mandalorian, but I can tell you it's not true about me. Not doing it, never discussed it. And I suggest fans should look at who's 'reporting' this & make a note that these sites present conjecture as fact."

The Mandalorian season 1 director and IG-11 actor Taika Waititi couldn't resist chiming in on the interaction to hassle James Mangold. The Star Wars Holiday Special is something that a lot of fans, and George Lucas, wish would just go away. It has become the punching bag of the franchise, while also becoming an inspiration for people like Waititi and showrunner Jon Favreau. This led Waititi to say, "Don't lie, James. Be proud of your Mangoldorian Christmas Special."

As for what James Mangold is up to next, it has been reported that he will direct Indiana Jones 5. Steven Spielberg is not going to take the reins this time and Mangold is the main name getting floated around. However, he has yet to confirm this and the same goes for Lucasfilm. In Mangold's Twitter interaction with Ron Howard, there are a ton of fans asking if the Indiana Jones 5 news is the real deal or not, but he didn't respond to any of them. He also did not respond to Taika Waititi's joke either, which is a shame.

James Mangold is officially not directing any episodes from The Mandalorian season 2. It remains unclear if Bryce Dallas Howard is returning, though one would think that Ron Howard would know that information by now. As for Robert Rodriguez, he has yet to release a statement, but we do know that he's a huge Star Wars fan, so he could be using this as some leverage to get in good with Lucasfilm. Regardless, let's hope Mangold finds the time to make his "Mangoldorian Christmas Special" with Taika Waititi back on board to play IG-11 with Baby Yoda opening presents. You can check out James Mangold's Twitter response to The Mandalorian rumors below.

