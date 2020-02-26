The Mandalorian season 2 will reportedly feature episodes directed by Robert Rodriguez and James Mangold. The highly anticipated second season of the first live-action Star Wars TV series is currently in production. It's also believed that Bryce Dallas Howard has returned to helm another episode after tackling one during the first season. The hit Disney+ series is still what a lot of Star Wars fans have been talking about, even though the first season wrapped two months ago.

It has not been officially confirmed that Robert Rodriguez and James Mangold are coming on board to direct episodes for The Mandalorian season 2. However, Lucasfilm has been keeping a tight grip on the production thus far. Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have largely been silent about the upcoming season 2, which is understandable. They were able to surprise and satisfy fans with the first season who had no idea what to expect. Now that everybody knows about the Child, aka Baby Yoda, it's going to be a bit harder to move forward without that particular element of surprise.

James Mangold was originally attached to direct the long-awaited Boba Fett movie that was later canceled after Solo failed at the box office. He is reportedly stepping in for Steven Spielberg to direct the upcoming Indiana Jones 5, so there are some Lucasfilm ties there. Seeing his take on an episode of The Mandalorian would be pretty exciting for a lot of Star Wars fans who were hyped to see him get in on the Boba Fett story. Directing an episode could be a cool tip of the hat at what could have been.

As for Robert Rodriguez, he's a huge George Lucas fan. Back in 2013, the director supported the ideas of more Star Wars movies, including a Boba Fett movie. Long before Solo was even a blip on Lucasfilm's radar, Rodriguez expressed interest in taking that particular project on. "If there was something that somebody said, 'Here, Han Solo, his own adventures.' I'd go do that," Rodriguez said over seven years ago. So, it would also make sense to see the director hop on board for an episode of The Mandalorian season 2. As an added bonus, he's also friends with Jon Favreau.

The Mandalorian has turned into a fun sandbox for directors of all genres to come play in. Now that everybody knows what the show is all about, there are more than likely huge people in the industry who are begging to work on the Disney+ series. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have set up a pretty cool system of keeping the show fresh and exciting through the lens of different directors, so it's going to be interesting to see who ends up behind the camera for season 2. The Black Series Rebels were the first to report on The Mandalorian news.