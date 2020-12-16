Fans of The Mandalorian are getting a little Christmas gift from Lucasfilm. A brand new special episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will be released on Disney+ Christmas Day, that will take a look back at season 2 of the live-action Star Wars series. The special was announced on Twitter with a poster for the episode, which features Mando in all of his glory, as well as a peek behind the camera. The poster was shared with the following caption.

Go beyond #TheMandalorian. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian returns with a brand new special, “Making of Season Two,” streaming Dec. 25 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/bFrHwwjNfD — Star Wars (@starwars) December 16, 2020

Following the premiere of The Mandalorian season 1, Disney+ released the first installment of Disney Gallery. The first installment consisted of multiple episodes, taking a look at different facets of the production, providing fans with a true window into how the first live-action Star Wars series in history came to be. As is often the case with behind-the-scenes content from Lucasfilm, the docuseries was compelling all on its own. In this case, the entirety of season 2 will be packed into a single special. It's not clear, at this time, how long the special will be.

In this new installment of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm says that filmmakers and cast will provide "unprecedented access to the storytelling decisions and innovations that went into the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series." The special will feature immersive on-set footage that will put viewers in the middle of the filmmaking process. It will also include rare insights from the cast and crew. The special documentary explores the production of all 8 episodes from season 2, from early concept art to the groundbreaking technology introduced in the series.

The special will air just a week after The Mandalorian season 2 finale. While, as of this writing, it remains to be seen how things will wrap up for Mando and Baby Yoda, it has been a season packed with huge moments and major reveals. It finally brought Boba Fett back into the Star Wars fold after decades away following his unceremonious fall into the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi. We got the debut of Ahsoka Tano in live-action, as portrayed by Rosario Dawson, as well as Bo-Katan, played by Katee Sackhoff. There is much to explore and dissect.

Aside from the Disney+ special, The Mandalorian season 3 is already in the works and is expected to arrive in December 2021. Disney also recently announced a ton of new Star Wars shows, including Lando, an Ahsoka spin-off, Rangers of the New Republic, The Acolyte and Visions. We also have the previously announced Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor on the way. As expected, even though movies like Rogue Squadron are coming down the pipeline, the future of a galaxy far, far away will largely live on the small screen. Be sure to check out the poster for the new installment of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian for yourself. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.