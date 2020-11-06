Peyton Reed's episode of The Mandalorian features an Ant-Man reference. Reed has been behind the camera for both Ant-Man installments and will be helming the upcoming Ant-Man 3. Jon Favreau took over directing duties on The Mandalorian season 2, episode 1, while Reed called the shots for episode 2 (or Chapter 10), which is currently streaming on Disney+. The director brought some of his trademark humor to the Star Wars universe in another exciting Mando adventure. There are SPOILERS for The Mandalorian season 2 below, so read ahead at your own risk.

After the events of episode 1, Din Djarin and the Child are on their way out of Tatooine in search of more Mandalorians. Amy Sedaris returns as Peli Motto and she is spotted in a cantina after Djarin and the Child wander through the desert. Motto is playing cards with Dr. Mandible, who apparently has information about Mandalorians. Dr. Mandible just happens to be a giant ant, which is Peyton Reed's clever nod to the Ant-Man franchise. We don't see Dr. Mandible again, though he could very well show up again at some point.

While the world is still attached to the Child, aka Baby Yoda, one quick glance at social media reveals that The Mandalorian season 2's introduction of Dr. Mandible was pretty big too. One fan tweeted, "Hey, uh, Dr. Mandible is the new best thing to happen to Star Wars. I'm out." Another Star Wars fans said, "Dr. Mandible is my favorite Star Wars character." Some are under the assumption that Dr. Mandible could be part of the Killik species, who are a sentient insectoid species native to Alderaan.

Elsewhere in the latest episode of The Mandalorian, we see the Child get into some mischief. Mando and Child are supposed to take a character named "Frog Lady" and her eggs to a moon called Trask where her husband will fertilize them, while also providing information about other Mandalorians. However, the Child can't keep his eyes of the eggs, and even helps himself to a few of them, despite getting yelled at by Mando on more than one occasion. The Child even munches on one of the snow spiders in the episode before they almost take everybody out.

The Mandalorian will return next week with a brand-new episode. Star Wars fans are starting to wonder where Greef Karga and Cara Dune have been, along with what Moff Gideon is up to. So far, we have yet to see them, or even hints of them, though they will more than likely show up soon. With that being said, it is going to be very interesting to see if the Razor Crest will be able to survive all of season 2. It's in pretty rough condition at the moment and it doesn't look like Mando will be able to go too far without some much-needed repairs. You can head over to the Disney+ website to stream the latest episode of The Mandalorian.

Aside from finally getting a proper giant alien bug in a live action #StarWars media, #Mandalorian's newest episode introduces us to this lovely gentleman! Dr Mandible resembles a giant ant and some suggest he is in fact a Killik!

