Looks like The Mandalorian Season 2 is so not done with dropping Easter eggs and references to the larger Star Wars universe. After the surprising induction of Boba Fett and Cobb Vanth in its premiere episode, the second episode sets out to introduce another, rather terrifying, character which has its roots deep in the widespread history of the franchise.

In the episode "The Passenger," Din Djarin, The Child a.k.a. Baby Yoda, and an alien passenger that is travelling with them get stranded on an ice-covered planet as the Razor Crest is damaged. But just as Mando manages to get on with the repairs, Baby Yoda accidentally triggers hundreds of giant ice-spiders that make a beeline for the trio to kill them. Diehard fans of Star Wars who have watched every single series and film under the franchise would have instantly recognized that the terrifying spiders aren't just merely hurdles Mando and The Child encounter but are creatures known as the Krykna whose history goes as far as to the 1980s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Who are the Krykna?

The way the spiders have been depicted share a striking similarity to a decades-old concept drawing by Ralph McQuarrie, a famous Star Wars artist, who created the "knobby white spiders" to appear on Yoda's planet Dagobah in The Empire Strikes Back. But they were never added to the film. But in the overarching world of Star Wars, nothing goes to waste and neither did these scary, but brilliantly imagined creatures as director Dave Filoni introduced the Krykna in his animated series Star Wars Rebels.

In the series, the ferocious Krykna were seen as giant six-legged spiders that were seemingly invulnerable as when Sabine Wren and Rex fired at them with their blaster bolts on the planet of Atollon, they appeared to be unscathed as their durable skin was highly resistant. Only their eyes were vulnerable as Sabine was able to kill a few by shooting them right in their eyes. They were also shown to be vulnerable to light sabres and grenades as well as sensor beacons that repelled them.

The Krykna were known to take and cocoon their prey in underground hives. And while they can be talked to through the Force, the process was rather tricky as they were very susceptible to negative emotions.

In The Mandalorian, the Krykna barely make an appearance for the above-mentioned attributes to make their presence known, though the part about them being immune to laser blasts is retconned as Mando is able to kill many with just his gun. But whether their appearance hints at a Star Wars crossover is a question that is yet to be answered. The episode "The Passenger" majorly feels like a filler episode as Mando gets nowhere and there isn't any progress in either of his current missions-- finding more Mandalorians and getting Baby Yoda back to his planet.

But if the Krykna's appearance wasn't just a fun Easter Egg, it could be a hint of The Mandalorian's witnessing the arrival of more live-action arrivals of anime characters apart from ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano, like Sabine Wren, maybe Dicer as her death was never properly confirmed, Bendu, or even Ezra Bridger.