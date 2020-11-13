The Mandalorian season 2 has revealed a major Jedi update. Episode 3 of the latest season is currently streaming on Disney+. Din Djarin and the Child have been dealing with quite a few side quests over the past few weeks, which have kept the two pretty busy. First there was the Krayt Dragon battle on Tatooine, and then saving Frog Lady and her eggs on Maldo Kreis in Aurebesh, which is coincidentally the same planet Djarin went to in Chapter 1. There are major SPOILERS for The Mandalorian season 2, episode 3 below, so turn back now if you haven't watched yet.

Star Wars fans have been waiting for a few big reveals in The Mandalorian season 2, and so far, the show has delivered. Boba Fett was included in episode 1, and now we have learned the identity of the Jedi whom Din Djarin will be delivering the Child to. While she is not shown in episode 2, it is revealed that the show will indeed feature Ahsoka Tano. It's unclear if the character will be found in the upcoming fourth episode, but she will be introduced at some point, with Rosario Dawson likely playing the part.

As for how Din Djarin learned about Ahsoka Tano, that was another surprise for hardcore Star Wars fans. Former Mandalorian leader Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and her crew help Mando out of a bind more than once in the episode. Bo-Katan was a major figure in Madalore's battle against The Empire, which is detailed in Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. She also has big ties to the Darksaber. In episode 3, Bo-Katan enlists Mando to help take down an Imperial weapons ship, though they end up hijacking it in the end.

Mando has his clear mission and a name of where the Child needs to be, while Bo-Katan hunts for the Darksaber and Moff Gideon hunts for the Child. It seems that The Mandalorian season 2 will see Bo-Katan reunite with Mando and the Child at some point down the line, as their paths seemed destined to cross. Gideon is briefly featured in the episode through hologram form, and this was the first time that we've seen him this season. Greef Karga and Cara Dune have yet to be seen.

The Mandalorian season 2 kicked things into high gear with episode 3, aka Chapter 11: The Heiress. Bryce Dallas Howard was behind the camera for the episode, which is the shortest one to air this season. Star Wars fans were more than likely left wanting more after the slick hijacking and news of the Jedi that Din Djarin and the Child will meet up with. As for what will happen once Djarin meets up with a Jedi, that is unclear, though it seems that some major battles are on the way. You can head over to the official Disney+ website to stream the latest episode of The Mandalorian.