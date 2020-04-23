The Mandalorian season 2 titles have reportedly been revealed. Star Wars fans are eagerly awaiting the second season of the hit Disney+ series, which is still, as of this writing, premiering in October. Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to announce if there will be a delay. Instead, the studio officially launched the trailer for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian this morning, which is the upcoming docuseries on the making of the first season. Could this be where the leaked titles from season 2 originated from?

The Mandalorian season 2 will reportedly consist of eight episodes like the first season. These are all intriguing titles which tease some confrontation between Din Djarin and Moff Gideon, along with a possible Ahsoka Tano reference in Chapter Six: The Sorcerer.The alleged titles include the following.

Chapter One: The Search

Chapter Two: The Confrontation

Chapter Three: The Bounty

Chapter Four: The Republic

Chapter Five: The Loyalist

Chapter Six: The Sorcerer

Chapter Seven: The Return

Chapter Eight: The Empire.

There's a lot to unpack here, but The Mandalorian season 2 titles have yet to be officially confirmed by anybody at Lucasfilm or Disney. It is pretty early for the titles to leak, especially from a studio that is really good at keeping their secrets. With that being said, yesterday saw a report about a female-focused Star Wars series coming to Disney+ and we received the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian trailer this morning, which means there is action happening behind-the-scenes at the moment. While it has yet to be confirmed, Star Wars fans are hoping that the docuseries will include some kind of season 2 tease. It's possible that the titles were meant to be that tease, though that is pure speculation at this point.

The Mandalorian season 2 will continue the mysterious journey of Din Djarin and the Child, aka Baby Yoda. Moff Gideon will undoubtedly be hunting them down to get his hands on "the bounty" with his Darksaber. Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito has already confirmed that he will have a larger presence in the second season and notes that the Darksaber will be a big part of his storyline. He has also confirmed that he is involved in a lot of fighting scenes, leading one to believe that he and Din Djarin will face off more than once.

The Mandalorian season 2 is all set to premiere in October. It's unclear as to how far along the show was in mid-March when most of the entertainment industry shut down, but it is believed that principal photography had completely wrapped, leaving the post-production team to do the heavy digital effects lifting. If this is the case, the CGI and effects can presumably be completed from home, though Jon Favreau has yet to comment on the matter. While we wait to figure it all out, you can check out the alleged titles for The Mandalorian season 2 below, thanks to Emra Kaya's Twitter account.

