A Boba Fett Easter Egg in The Mandalorian may hint at how season 2 ends. Chapter 14 truly reintroduced Boba Fett to Star Wars fans after a brief, but powerful tease at the conclusion of Chapter 9. Excitement for the hit Disney+ series has been off the charts lately, but seeing the iconic bounty hunter back in his armor has brought things to a brand new level for viewers. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are clearly tapping into the past to bring the Star Wars franchise forward. There could be potential SPOILERS for The Mandalorian season 2 below, read ahead at your own risk.

Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian may be bringing things even further back than the world that George Lucas created. In the episode, Boba Fett takes aim at two Empire Storm Trooper transport ships. He makes direct contact with one, which causes it to crash into the second one. Din Djarin compliments the remarkable shot as Boba Fett says, "I was aiming for the other one." It's a humorous exchange, but it has a deeper meaning, as it taps into one of the show's major influences.

The scene is a reference to the classic 1960 Western The Magnificent Seven. A very similar exchange takes place when a sharpshooter named Britt takes out a bandit on horseback from a great distance, only to learn that he was initially aiming for the horse. The Mandalorian taps into Westerns and the samurai genre in nearly every episode, and now Star Wars fans are wondering if Din Djarin is assembling his own Magnificent Seven to go take down Moff Gideon and save Grogu from getting all of his blood taken from him.

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are on board with Din Djarin's new mission, as is Cara Dune, who is helping the bounty hunter break Migs Mayfield (Bill Burr) from prison to help out. That brings us to 5 out of 7 teammates. Could Bo-Katan Kryze and Cobb Vanth end up coming to help end The Mandalorian season 2 with a huge connection to The Magnificent Seven? We'd have a leader of the seven, a traumatized veteran, a hot-blooded shootist, a drifter, an opportunist, someone who is new to the game, and even a fortune seeker.

The Magnificent Seven was referenced in The Mandalorian season 1, Chapter 4 when Mando and Cara Dune help farmers against the bandits. However, seeing an assembled crew of 7 has yet to be seen on the Disney+ series. Regardless, it seems likely that season 2 will have a major battle to rescue Grogu from the Empire. Will we see a cliffhanger with Moff Gideon being victorious? It's possible that Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau will also go towards a darker ending for its second season, much like the franchise did with The Empire Strikes Back. Reddit was the first to point out Boba Fett and The Magnificent Seven Easter Egg in The Mandalorian season 2.