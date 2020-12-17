With The Mandalorian Season 2 merely hours away, fans have been firing on all cylinders and coming up with possible theories while actively speculating about the implications of the smallest details Disney has let slip. But there are two major leaks that can turn tomorrow's finale on its head as they predict mammoth revelations for the episode- the return of the revered Jedi Master, Mace Windu, and the scary possibility of a character's death.

Is Mace Windu alive? We last saw Mace Windu when he was betrayed by Anakin Skywalker who chopped off his right hand, allowing Darth Sidious to use Force lightning to send the greatest champion of the Jedi plummeting to his apparent death. But ever since Boba Fett appeared on The Mandalorian (having survived being accidentally pitched into the Sarlacc pit) and amidst the growing possibility of a Jedi showing up in Season 2 finale to save the day, fans of the Jedi master have been speculating that it could be him who makes a comeback.

As he is one of the Star Wars' characters whose death was never explicitly presented and even Samuel Jackson confirmed back in 2016 that a Jedi can survive a "fall from amazing distances," it has been one tantalizing hope for his fans. And now, chances are that this is more than a mere pipe dream as an eagle-eyed fan caught a subtle clue during Disney's Investor Day presentation on December 10 that the apparently dead Jedi master's story is about to be revisited.

During a live-streamed presentation from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy that dished news of upcoming Star Wars projects, the screen behind her was made of images of the franchise's characters. As the Redditor correctly points out, each and every one of them has either already appeared in the Disney-led Star Wars live-action era or is slated to make an appearance in the numerous upcoming series on the streaming platform. The only person in the collage that is yet to appear is the man in the bottom left corner- Mace Windu, who is being speculated as the Jedi who will come to Grogu's rescue.

Backing the theory are logical points like how Luke Skywalker's return is a too obvious route to take as it's known that he is active in this timeline plus the rumors of a recasted young version of the character are too new to be implemented so quickly. As for the other speculations of characters like Ezra Bridger, Cal Kestis etc., while their arrival is also awaited, nothing would get fans as excited as seeing Mace. And hey, as Samuel Jackson is already associated with Disney for tons of Marvel projects, he is the most easily available Jedi at the moment! But another leak might predict a death in the final episode.

The Mandalorian Season 2 finale soundtrack titles have been recently leaked on the John Williams forum, which has been correct in the past too). While usually it's no extraordinary reveal, this time it packs one hell of a twist that is enough to send our imaginations on a wild, wild ride. The soundtrack titles are:

Capture the Flag

Ahsoka Lives

Activated

A Mandalorian and a Jedi

The Sword

A Friend

Open the Door

The Seeing Stone

Rest in Peace

The Sorcerer

Brown Eyes

The Story

Troopers

Come with Me

The Armor

Invaders on Their Land

Most of them correspond with episodes that have already happened- like "A Mandalorian and a Jedi" and "Ahsoka Lives" are from the episode "The Jedi" while "The Sorcerer." "Troopers", "The Armor" and "The Seeing Stone" look like they belong to Chapter 14. "Brown Eyes" is definitely from the latest episode and so is "Invaders on Their Land."

While a number of soundtracks are still left wide open and are most probably for the last episode, the one that concerns is "Rest in Peace"- does it mean that someone going to die? Surely no one would want Moff Gideon to rest in peace so probably it's not him who bites the dust. Wait...will someone on Team Mando meet their end? Unfortunately, all we can do for now is gnaw at our nails in anticipation for the finale which will hopefully reveal all the answers. Meanwhile, you can check out the well-detailed theory hinting at Mace Windu's return by Redditor u/Kiss_My_Wookiee.