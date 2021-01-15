The Mandalorian director Peyton Reed reached out to thank a certain Star Wars actor to thank him for his service. Season 2 wrapped nearly a month ago and fans are still talking about what they saw and what it means for the future. It's going to be a little longer than normal between seasons this time around, but that doesn't mean that the Star Wars universe won't be explored before we see Din Djarin again, thanks to future spin-off shows.

Dear @HamillHimself,



When I was a kid, this photo hung on my bedroom wall. STAR WARS, and Luke Skywalker in particular, meant a great deal to me.



Some things never change.



It was an honor and a dream come true to work with you on @themandalorian. Thank you. #MTFBWYpic.twitter.com/trJulIaEf6 — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) January 15, 2021

Peyton Reed was able to direct two episodes of The Mandalorian season 2, including the finale, which featured the shocking return of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. Star Wars fans were taken aback, and have since thanked Hamill for reprising the role. Now, Reed is taking time out of his day to say thanks too. "Dear [Mark Hamill], when I was a kid, this photo hung on my bedroom wall," Reed posted. "Star Wars, and Luke Skywalker in particular, meant a great deal to me. Some things never change. It was an honor and a dream come true to work with you on [The Mandalorian]. Thank you. [May the Force Be With You]"

In Peyton Reed's post, he shared an image of Mark Hamill on the set of A New Hope. After seeing Hamill in the sequel trilogy, many Star Wars fans believe that the character was given a proper redemption in The Mandalorian. Luke Skywalker's Jedi power at its pinnacle was finally shown on screen, which was not lost on fans, or even the cast and crew of the hit Disney+ series. As for what's next, that is unclear, but there is certainly more room for Mark Hamill.

After The Mandalorian season 2 finale aired, Peyton Reed said, "Hi. Just wanted to say thanks to all you Star Wars fans. Your reactions to [The Mandalorian] Season 2 finale have been overwhelming. Thank you." Mark Hamill was also taken by surprise when the fan reactions started to come in. "Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realized you wanted until it was given," Hamill tweeted, while adding the hashtag #ThankYouJonAndDave. Hamill went on to share videos of fans reacting to the finale.

The Mandalorian season 3 does not have a release date at the moment. But The Book of Boba Fett will arrive in December of this year. At first there was some confusion as to what was happening. Some fans thought that the Bounty Hunter series was taking over for The Mandalorian, but Jon Favreau quickly clarified and revealed that the two shows are separate from each other. This just means that fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to see if Din Djarin and Baby Grogu will be reunited. You can check out Peyton Reed's official Twitter thank you to Mark Hamill above.