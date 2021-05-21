Funko has revealed a brand new line of Pop! figures inspired by Star Wars. Specifically, The Mandalorian season 2. This latest batch of bobbleheads from the beloved toy company includes Mando, without his helmet on this time, as well as Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan and more.

The line includes several different versions of Grogu, aka Baby Yoda. One features him playing with a butterfly, while another has him eating one of the macaroons that were featured in the show's second season. Funko has also immortalized the Dark Troopers in Pop! form, in addition to giving us two different versions of Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Tano. We also have a new Boba Fett figure in honor of the character's long-awaited return to the Star Wars universe. Reis O'Brien, Funko's art director, asked about his favorite figure from the new series, said the following.

"It would be nearly impossible to choose a favorite single one from this series. I think we have an extremely strong grasp on the subtle expressions of Grogu's little baby face, so he's always fun to work on. The Ahsoka Pop! also turned out to be utterly sublime. Her pose, with the slight twist of her torso and the way her robes flow around her body is just to die for. I may be biased, but I felt like our designers and sculptors on the Funko Star Wars team really dug deep and upped their already impressive game for this series. The show itself really inspired everyone to just kill it on these Pop!s. And I think it shows."

To go along with the new toys, Funko has also released a new animated short. It features Mando and Grogo getting tangled up with some Stormtroopers. These are certainly not the first Funko Pop! figures inspired by The Mandalorian, but the show really is the gift that keeps on giving. For as much as Lucasfilm and Disney like to capitalize on merchandise, especially with Star Wars, they didn't spoil anything, in particular the reveal of Baby Yoda, until the unexpected reveal at the end of the show's first episode. While that cost them a boatload of cash initially, as toymakers were not able to produce Grogu products in advance, Disney is certainly making up for lost time now.

One figure that is missing from this latest collection is Luke Skywalker. In arguably one of the most iconic moments in the history of the franchise, The Mandalorian season 2 finale saw Mark Hamill return as Luke to save Mando and his team from Moff Gideon's Dark Troopers. It seems hard to imagine this version of Luke won't get a Funko Pop! at some point. It just hasn't happened yet. As Yoda might say; "Patience. You must have patience."

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm is currently working on The Book of Boba Fett, which is expected to arrive on Disney+ in December. As for The Mandalorian season 3, production is likely to begin soon, if it hasn't already. There is no word yet on a release date but it is likely to make its debut sometime in 2022. Be sure to check out all of the new Funko Pop! figures for yourself. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.