Disney's The Mandalorian is gearing up for a second season, and showrunner Jon Favreau has big plans in store for the show's titular bounty hunter and Baby Yoda. As Favreau explained to EW, this time around the focus will be on a greater number of characters and storylines, similar to what happened on Game of Thrones.

"As we introduce other characters, there are opportunities to follow different storylines. The world was really captivated by Game of Thrones and how that evolved as the characters followed different storylines - that's very appealing to me as an audience member."

The first season of The Mandalorian kept a sharp focus on the bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young charge, known simply as The Child. As the show progressed, a number of compelling supporting characters were introduced from Gina Carano as Cara Dune to Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. Now, it seems season 2 will allow the supporting characters to shine with personal arcs and storylines.

This will allow the show's creative team to expand the world of The Mandalorian to encompass other parts of the expansive Star Wars lore. But even as the story gets bigger, Jon Favreau says the primary story of the relationship between The Child and Mando will be given its due importance.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world. The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we're bringing a lot more scope to the show. Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

Even as the stakes get bigger and more characters and storylines get added to the narrative, audiences need to feel an emotional connection to the characters on screen in order to stay invested in a show. In the first season of the show, the character of The Child turned out to be the big draw for the audience, who affectionately nicknamed the toddler Baby Yoda. This time around also, according to executive producer and director Dave Filoni, all eyes will be on The Child, even if the character is not real, but rather an animatronic puppet.

"Last season, the Child was on set and we weren't sure with the puppet if we would even use much of it - and it turned out, we used a lot of it. But in season 2, he was the biggest thing on the set. There was a total shift around him. Everybody liked him before, but he wasn't quite the celebrity that he was in season 2. This time, he was quite a big deal."

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian features a lead cast consisting of Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Taika Waititi and Emily Swallow. Season 1 is available now on Disney+, with Season 2 premiering Oct. 30. This news arrives from Entertainment Weekly.