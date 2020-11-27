The Mandalorian season 2 just teased the live-action debut of another fan-favorite Star Wars character, along with a possible introduction of another. Chapter 13 is officially titled, The Jedi, and it finally introduced the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, who was played by Rosario Dawson. Her introduction brings up a whole new set of questions about the future of the show and about whether or not she'll show up again, or if she'll have an expanded role on another possible Disney+ series. There are SPOILERS for The Mandalorian season 2 below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Din Djarin was instructed to find Ahsoka Tano to receive help for the Child (who has a real name now). Djarin locates Tano and they end up working together, though she can't offer up too much help with the foundling. She is able to communicate with him and gives Mando, along with Star Wars fans from all over the world, some crucial information about the Child and his history. However, when Mando helps Tano out with her mission, we learn exactly how she fits into the Star Wars live-action universe.

Ahsoka Tano was on Corvus to seek information about Grand Admiral Thrawn. Thrawn is brought up by name in The Mandalorian Chapter 13, which is going to get a lot of hardcore fans excited. Thrawn is an Imperial officer who was first introduced in Timothy Zahn's novel Heir to the Empire. The novel has two sequels, which make up the Thrawn trilogy. Fans have waited a long time to see the character on the big or small screen. It was heavily rumored that the character was going to show up in The Rise of Skywalker.

With Grand Admiral Thrawn being brought up, Star Wars fans will more than likely go straight to Ezra Bridger. Bridger was last seen with Thrawn at the end of Rebels as the two disappeared on a damaged Star Destroyer. Fans were never certain of their fate, but it seems that Dave Filoni and crew are preparing to show us what happened. Ahsoka Tano's presence was enough to keep everybody excited about The Mandalorian season 2, but it appears that there is a lot more on the horizon.

Will Ahsoka Tano get her own live-action Disney+ series? At this point, it seems that anything is possible, thanks to the success of The Mandalorian. If that does happen, we will likely see live-action versions of Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger. As to whether or not this will happen, only Lucasfilm knows for sure. Regardless, Chapter 13 of The Mandalorian has proven to be one of the most informative episodes in the show's short history. With that being said, there are a lot more questions than answers at the moment, and speculation is going to be all over the place. You can head over to the official Disney+ website to stream The Mandalorian season 2.