The Mandalorian season 2 will feature the return of Carl Weathers' Greef Karga. The actor officially confirmed the news on social media. The news comes after it was previously revealed that Weathers would be behind the camera for an episode of the highly anticipated second season. While it's not that big of a shocker, Karga is fan-favorite character after his story arc from the first season, which saw the bounty hunter have more heart than initially expected.

Disney+ announced that The Mandalorian will officially premiere on October 30th earlier this week. This news on its own came at the perfect time, though many Star Wars fans are wondering when that trailer is finally going to hit the internet. It has been rumored to drop for weeks now, but we've yet to see any footage from the upcoming season 2. Regardless, Carl Weathers is still very excited for fans to see where the heroes are going this time around. He retweeted the announcement and simply said...

"Greef Karga is back!"

The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau revealed that Carl Weathers' Greef Karga wasn't always going to have a big role on the show. "Carl wasn't supposed to be in the whole show. Carl was in Episode One and then got knocked off in Episode Three," Favreau revealed. He also went on to note that the character was going to be a different alien race with prosthetics, but that later changed. Favreau continued, "So it was like a favor, I said, 'Just come and do one of these' He said, 'Fine, I don't really act much more, but fine.' So Carl's supposed to come in and he's gonna be in 101 and then 103. He gets shot, he's out."

However, the cast and crew loved what Carl Weathers brought to the team and decided that he needed to be in a lot more than just two episodes. Without confirming he was returning, Weathers previously teased that Greef Karga's story could be revealed in season 2. "But you get some glimpses at Greef and who he is through the stories in the ﬁrst season. There's some real strong indications that give you some idea of who he is. But we never let on completely," he says.

The Mandalorian season 2 is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. The first season was an unexpected massive success and fans have been waiting since late last year to see where Din Djarin and the Child will go next. There's so many questions having to do with the Child and the Force, along with Moff Gideon's Darksaber, and even Djarin's own past. There's a lot of ground to cover, so it will be interesting to see where Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have decided take us. You can check out the official confirmation of Greef Karga's return above, thanks to Carl Weathers' Twitter account.