Following on quickly from the recent reveal of a release date and logo forThe Mandalorian Season 2, and in anticipation of the first footage, we now have our first look at the return of the show thanks to a few newly released images.

#TheMandalorian strikes back! After an Emmy-nominated first season, @StarWars series creator @Jon_Favreau and executive producer marvels at The Child’s fame and shares the first look at season 2. https://t.co/oiYGDJtdTo Story by: @JamesHibberdpic.twitter.com/rZDyMJpgFc — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 8, 2020

The handful of images reintroduce us to a few of the beloved characters including Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin a.k.a. The Mandalorian, and, of course, the hugely popular Baby Yoda, known in the show as The Child. While the images are not particularly action-packed they do serve as a gentle reminder of the quality of the show's first season, and should help fans reach peak excitement in anticipation of the The Mandalorian's imminent return.

The first look at ‘THE MANDALORIAN’ Season 2 has been released.



(Source: https://t.co/SpAFoVMciD) pic.twitter.com/nckaB5mRJV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 8, 2020

The Mandalorian writer Jon Favreau and his advisor Dave Filoni of Star Wars: The Clone Wars have also discussed how they approach the show when it comes to all things related to Star Wars canon. "Quite simply: We didn't overthink things," Filoni said. "George started with these very iconic characters whose relationships are very clear, and then introduced what's at stake - for us, the [fate of] the Child," says Filoni. "An audience tends to enjoy a story by sticking to tropes and characters they understand - like a gunslinger in the Old West. So it was a clear story and a fun adventure even if you've never seen anything [in the Star Wars universe]."

Favreau holds Filoni's Star Wars expertise in high regard and awaits his approval before moving forward with any ideas. "I'll come up with ideas and sometimes Dave will say, 'You can't do this in Star Wars,'" Favreau said. "Then I'll cite examples from the movies, or Clone Wars, to try to use as a justification. I'm like a lawyer talking to a judge; I am to him as he was to George. I won't do anything without Dave's approval. And to his credit, he understands that Stars Wars needs to be fun and ever-evolving."

The Mandalorian sees Pedro Pascal return as the mysterious title character. Navigating his way through the Star Wars galaxy, Pascal's mysterious bounty hunter gets into all kinds of adventures as he carries out his duties. The series picks up the story after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the Disney trilogy's First Order. We follow the travails of this lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Alongside Pascal, the supporting cast includes the likes of Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, and Carl Weathers, with actors Rosario Dawson (Clerks II), Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Temuera Morrison (Aquaman), Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica), and Michael Biehn (The Terminator) being added to the roster for the second series. Several popular characters will be introduced into the world of The Mandalorian including Clone Wars hero Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze, and fellow bounty hunter Boba Fett.

Audiences do not have to wait long to return to the world of The Mandalorian, with the second season scheduled to start streaming on October 30. This comes to us from Entertainment Weekly. Photos are credited to Francois Duhamel/Lucasfilm LTD.